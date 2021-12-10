Gonzalo Plata “did not hide” and gave the “face to apologize publicly”, highlights the press of Spain | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

The right winger joined the first squad of his team and trained normally, awaiting confirmation of a sanction

The Spanish press highlights the attitude of the Ecuadorian Gonzalo Plata this Thursday to face the next day of the traffic accident in the center of Valladolid. A impasse that only left material damage and no fatalities. Today, the right winger joined the first squad of his team and trained normally, awaiting confirmation of a sanction from the directive of the Castilla y León community squad.

Gonzalo Plata, an Ecuadorian Real Valladolid player, did not hide and the day after causing an accident in the city center, around seven in the morning, he wanted to show his face to apologize publicly. Excited and still almost shocked by what had happened, the footballer began by explaining: “The previous night I had a problem, I am very sorry for what just happened to me. I thank God that it could have been much worse, the others involved, the taxi driver and the girl who was going, are fine. I just spoke with the two of them and I apologized, as I do to the fans of Valladolid, to Fran, who was the one who brought me to the team, to the people of my country too, to my family, to my mother, who will be wrong for everything that is happening. I know that there are people who see me as an example and today they are seeing me differently. My friend, the one who was next to me (Vicente Jaime), is fine too. I apologize again and I am very sorry ”.

The footballer recalled how the accident was: “At the moment of impact I did not see the car that was coming. I had no reaction to anything. I couldn’t brake or dodge, and what had to happen happened. God willing this is the first and last time this has happened to me ”.

“It could have been a lot worse. I was scared by my friend who was going next door and after asking people how they were and seeing that they were fine, I was calmer. All the wounded are recovering, “he acknowledged, although he did not want to put hot packs on the fact that he was almost on the street at seven o’clock when he had training at eleven o’clock:” It has no justification, it was a very bad act on my part. I had to train and I got carried away at night ”. “The two injured are calmer knowing that I came here to show my face,” he said.

The friend who was traveling with Plata in the car, the Ecuadorian player Vicente Jaime, a sub-23 from Independiente del Valle and who is on probation at Numancia, but who does not belong to this club, was not injured either. In fact, Independiente del Valle has announced that it will also sanction its player.

