Google | 10 most wanted cell phones in Mexico | iPhone 13 | Xiaomi | Samsung | Motorola | Smartphone | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Again Google has launched its most searched listings throughout the 365 days of 2021. Among them they not only wanted to know information about a certain person, a soccer team, the elections or what happens in another country, but they were also interested in technology.

It is because of that Google has recapitulated in his “Year in searches 2021” which were those cell phones that Mexican citizens have sought, in addition to the price of them. Here we show you.

LOOK: What Peruvians searched for on Google in 2021

MOST SEARCHED CELL PHONES ON GOOGLE MEXICO

iPhone 13

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Huawei Nova 8

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has four cameras on the rear, in addition to a 6.67-inch 120 Hz screen. (Photo: Xiaomi)

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Samsung Galaxy S21

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Motorola Moto G20

How is the ranking made?

A set of more than 1 billion searches that people made on Google during the year was studied. To do this, they used data from multiple sources, including the public tool Google Trends and other internal tools. Spam and repeat searches were then filtered out to make the lists reflect the true spirit of the year.