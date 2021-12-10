Google Photos receives interesting news with its latest update

Related news

Google Photos has a host of features and tricks, and Google continues to add new features to its platform. Now some are slowly reaching users, such as a new context menu for multiple selection or boxes that will allow you to select all the images that correspond to the same date at the same time. Management and organization tools that may be useful to you.

The first change that has been sighted is that of the contextual menu of the application, which will appear when you select multiple images and that it can be moved towards the center of the screen to make it easier for you to access its multiple functions.

This menu includes common options such as sharing in other apps, adding to an album, deleting, moving to the file, deleting only from the device, editing the location or moving to the secret folder.

In addition, a quick access to some albums which will be displayed at the bottom of the screen to add the selected images quickly. There is also a new box next to the dates to select all the images from each of them at once.

This is an update that is coming in phases on the server side, so you will not have to do anything to receive these features except wait. Of course, they can be very useful for the management and organization of photos.

