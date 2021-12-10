Gov. Hochul signs a law that fights homelessness and expands affordability to one in NYC – Telemundo New York (47)

A new law signed Friday by New York Governor Kathy Hochul makes housing vouchers available to families under the Family Supplement for Homelessness and Eviction Protection (FHEPS, for its acronym in English), in New York City.

This legislation will expand access to FHEPS to serve more needy families and prevent their eviction by staying in their homes and being placed in stable housing. The measure will increase the rent limit from 85 percent to 100 percent of the Fair Market Rent of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Additionally, FHEPS is the only preventive program available to domestic violence survivors and their families who receive public assistance. Increasing FHEPS levels and preventing more evictions will allow New York City and State to achieve the mutual goal of using FHEPS to keep New Yorkers in permanent housing, out of shelters, and connect them to social services. .

In other words, this legislation increases the maximum rent paid under the FHEPS program to cover the actual cost of rent in New York City, one of the most expensive housing markets in the country.

“The homeless crisis, like the COVID-19 pandemic, has taken a toll on our state by disproportionately affecting Black and Latino communities,” said Governor Hochul. “New York State is here to work with New York City to support families facing unprecedented hardships. I want to thank Mayor-elect Adams for his partnership as we work together to tackle this issue head-on. Everyone deserves dignity. with a roof over your head, and I’m proud to sign this legislation that will make it a reality for New Yorkers in need. “

Too many New Yorkers are facing homelessness & struggle to access safe, affordable housing. Today, that changes. Proud to sign legislation to ensure State vouchers cover the true cost of rent – especially in high-rent cities like NYC, so everyone can have a roof over their head. pic.twitter.com/OMghwgOncE – Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 10, 2021

The signing of this legislation is the latest step by Governor Hochul’s administration to combat the housing crisis in New York. Earlier this week, the Democrat signed the Law Loft, legislation that prohibits the interruption or failure to provide essential services and habitability for interim multiple dwelling units and allows tenants to file a claim in New York City Housing Court.

Last month, the Governor announced that the State had requested $ 996 million in additional federal funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to help meet an unmet need among residents. renters and landlords with difficulties. In October, Hochul signed a legislative package aimed at consolidating the rights of tenants.