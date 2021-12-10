Gustavo Petro talks about the deaths of El Paisa and Romaña – Peace Process – Politics

Gustavo Petro, who according to various polls is the top favorite to become the next president of Colombia, expressed his doubts about the events surrounding the recent deaths of Hernán Darío Velásquez Saldarriaga, The Paisa and Henry Castellanos Garzón, Romagna, Farc dissidents, occurred in Venezuela.

The information that has emerged so far indicates that the two men, who betrayed the Peace Agreement and they took up the rifles again creating the call Second Marquetalia –Announced in August 2019–, were killed in actions by armed groups.

In the case of Romaña, for example, the perpetrators immediately wiped his face and took pictures of him to confirm his identity. The images were disclosed exclusively by EL TIEMPO.

These photographs were obtained through sources in Venezuela, which arrived at the site after Romaña was discharged. As EL TIEMPO learned, he was accompanied by several of his men, also killed in combat.

The presidential candidate referred to the concerns that have arisen in the country. Petro, however, believes that in the operations did not have to see the National Army of Colombia, but corresponds to other authors.

The senator, however, said that it was a paradox that “those who resisted in Colombia for years, die at the hands of the Venezuelan Army, which has no experience.”

“I do not have more information, but it is still paradoxical that these people, who resisted in Colombia for years, a very experienced Army such as the Colombian, now die at the hands of the Venezuelan Army, which has no experience. O it became very effective, or something else is happening; we just don’t know about it, “he said.

I don’t think it comes from the Colombian state. I cannot advance my assumptions, because I have no evidence

The legislator also pointed out: “I don’t think it comes from the Colombian State. I cannot advance my assumptions, because I have no evidence.”

“I don’t think they are operations on deck by the Colombian Army, because it implies a intelligence work; that is not at random, because yes, but it is a work of time, which implies permanence in the territory, that an operation on deck cannot guarantee, “he argued.

Petro insisted: “It is a paradox that for decades these people, fighting in Colombia, were not killed, and now they have so easily been killed by the forces, apparently of the neighboring state.”

“It is paradoxical and strange. A high military capacity is required, which the Colombian Army did not have at the time, but the Venezuelan Army has much less, in my opinion. I can be wrong, but I think there was more than just chance there. “

Petro’s statements were made in a political act with the also presidential candidate France Marquez.

According to the information, Romaña would have fallen with rifle and explosive bursts that were detonated when the truck in which it was moving in Venezuelan territory, 160 kilometers from the border with Colombia, inside the Apure state.

The member of the Farc who became sadly famous for being one of the most responsible for the calls “miraculous catches”, Especially on the Bogotá – Villavicencio road during the 90s, he died in a similar way to ‘El Paisa’.

The latter was the commander of the fearsome column Teófilo Forero, which committed shocking actions against the civilian population. For this reason, he was one of the figures of that organization that generated the most rejection.

President Ivan duque He said that the fall of both is “good news for the country” because “putting out of circulation” the perpetrators of serious crimes in a part of tranquility.

