Hackers could make dangerous AI safer

It takes a new kind of community to flag dangerous AI deployments, argues a policy forum published in Science. This global community, made up of hackers, threat modelers, auditors and anyone with an eye for software vulnerabilities, would put new products and services powered by artificial intelligence to the test. Scrutiny by these third parties would ultimately “help the public assess the trustworthiness of AI developers,” the authors write, while also resulting in improved products and services and a reduction in harm from poorly programmed, unethical AI. or biased.

This call to action is necessary, the authors argue, because of growing mistrust between the public and software developers creating AI, and because current strategies for identifying and reporting harmful cases of AI are inadequate.

“Today much of our knowledge about AI damage comes from academic researchers and investigative journalists, who have limited access to the AI ​​systems they investigate and often experience antagonistic relationships with the developers whose damage they discover. ”According to the policy forum co-authored with Shahar Avin of the Cambridge Center for the Study of Existential Risk.

To be sure, our trust in AI and AI developers is eroding and rapidly eroding. We see it in our evolutionary approach to social media, with legitimate concerns about the way algorithms spread. fake news and direct to children. We see it in our protests of dangerously biased algorithms used in courtrooms, medicine, surveillance and recruitment, as an algorithm that provides inadequate financial support black patients or predictive police software that is disproportionately directs to Latino, black and low-income neighborhoods. We see it in our concerns about autonomous vehicles, with reports of fatal accidents involving Tesla Y Uber. And we see it in our fears for armed autonomous drones. The resulting public reaction and the growing crisis of confidence are fully understandable.

In a press release, Haydn Belfield, a researcher at the Center for the Study of Existential Risk and a co-author of the policy forum, said that “most AI developers want to act responsibly and safely, but it is unclear what concrete steps they can take so far ”. The new policy forum, which expands a report Similar to last year, “fills in some of these gaps,” Belfield said.

To build trust, this team is asking development companies to employ red team hacking, run audit trails, and offer bias rewards, in which financial rewards are given to people who spot flaws or ethical issues (Twitter currently employs this strategy to detect biases in image cropping algorithms). Ideally, these measures would be carried out prior to deployment, according to the report.

The formation of red teams, or white hat hackers, is a term borrowed from cybersecurity. It is when ethical hackers are recruited to deliberately attack newly developed artificial intelligence in order to find exploits or ways that systems could be subverted for nefarious purposes. Red teams will expose weaknesses and potential damages and then report them to the developers. The same occurs with the results of the audits, which would be carried out by trusted external bodies. Auditing in this domain is when “an auditor gains access to restricted information and, in turn, attests to the veracity of claims made or discloses information anonymously or in aggregate,” the authors write.

The internal red teams of AI development companies are not enough, the authors argue, as the real power comes from external third-party teams that can independently and freely examine the new AI. What’s more, not all AI companies, especially startups, can afford this kind of quality assurance, and this is where an international community of ethical hackers can help, according to the policy forum.

Informed of the potential problems, the AI ​​developers would implement a solution, at least in theory. I asked Avin why the findings of the “incident exchange,” as he and his colleagues call it, and the audit should force AI developers to change their methods.

“When investigators and reporters expose faulty artificial intelligence systems and other incidents, this in the past has led to the systems being retired or revised. It has also led to lawsuits, ”he replied in an email. “The AI ​​audit is yet to mature, but in other industries, failing an audit means loss of customers and potential regulatory action and fines.”

Avin said it is true that, by themselves, “information sharing” mechanisms do not always provide the necessary incentives to instill trustworthy behavior, “but they are necessary to make reputational, legal or regulatory systems work well and, they are often a prerequisite for such emerging systems. “

I also asked if these proposed mechanisms are a excuse to avoid regulation significant part of the AI ​​industry.

“Not at all,” Avin said. “We argue at all times that the mechanisms are compatible with government regulation, and that the proposed regulations [como las propuestas en la UE] They include several of the mechanisms that we ask for, ”he explained, adding that“ they also want to consider mechanisms that could work to promote trustworthy behavior before we get regulation; the erosion of trust is a current concern and regulation may take time to develop ”.

To get things started, Avin says good next steps would include standardizing how AI issues are recorded, investments in research and development, establishing financial incentives and preparing audit institutions. But the first step, he said, is “to create a common understanding among civil society, governments and trusted actors within the industry that they can and should work together to prevent trust across the field from being eroded by actions of unreliable organizations ”.

The recommendations made in this policy forum are sound and long overdue, but must be accepted by the business sector for these ideas to work. It will take a village to keep AI developers at bay, a village that will necessarily include a scrutinizing public, an attentive media, responsible government institutions, and, as the policy forum suggests, an army of hackers and other outside watchdogs. . As we learn from current events, AI developers, in the absence of checks and balances, will do whatever they want and at our expense.