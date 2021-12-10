Hercai: new schedule on Telemundo from Monday, December 13 | Love and revenge | Turkish soap operas | ANSWERS

The soap opera “Hercai: love and revenge”Has caught the audience with each of its episodes and has come to be considered the favorite of thousands of people in its country of origin (Turkey) and whose success has served to be broadcast in other countries. The Ottoman drama can be seen through the Telemundo signal from Monday to Friday but, precisely, that channel has made some changes to its schedule.

In “Hercai”You can see the story of love, betrayal and revenge that the actors star Ebru Şahin and Akin Akinözü, who have also known how to take advantage of the good moment in their careers to demonstrate their talent in the world of acting. This has served to increase their fame in different parts of the world.

This is how the story of Reyyan and They watch, an impossible love that is born as a result of revenge and the rancor of two families marked by tragedy, consists of 69 episodes divided into three seasons.

In Turkey, the soap opera “Hercai”Came to an end on April 25, 2021, although in other countries the history of Reyyan and They watch continues to air with high ratings. In the United States, it can be seen through Telemundo.

The “Hercai” generates more emotions with each of its chapters.

THE NEW “HERCAI” SCHEDULE FROM DECEMBER 13 ON TELEMUNDO

Scheduling Telemundo Regarding its prime time, it once again surprised its thousands of viewers after the announcement that the Turkish soap opera “Hercai: love and revenge”Will have a new schedule which has caught the attention of many. Brief modifications will be reflected from Monday to Friday.

This occurs after two weeks ago he decided to terminate the telenovela’s broadcast period “Relatives by force”Due to the low rating obtained by the production starring the actors Bárbara de Regil and Guy Ecker.

That is why the telenovela “Hercai: love and revenge”Will have a new schedule starting this Monday, December 13 and can be seen on Telemundo.

The strategy was to reduce the two hours that the reality show “For love or for money” that Carlos Ponce hosts currently has and give part of that space to the Turkish production that for several weeks has been consolidated as the most watched in prime time.

In that sense, “Hercai”Will start at 20:00 hours (Eastern time) until 22:00 hours (Eastern Time). To the joy of its fans, the Turkish drama will start an hour earlier and two daily chapters will also be broadcast compared to before, only one could be seen.

The story of Reyyan (Ebru Şahin) and Miran (Akin Akinözü) in “Hercai” is a favorite of television audiences.

THE NEW TELEMUNDO SCHEDULE SINCE DECEMBER 13

Starting this Monday, December 13, the Telemundo programming will have some modifications.

19:00 hours – “For love or for money”

20:00 hours – “ Hercai: love and revenge “

“ 10:00 pm – “Malverde: the patron saint”

Soap opera Hercai stars Akın Akınözü and Ebru Şahin.

WHAT IS “HERCAI” ABOUT?

The drama of “Hercai”Is centered on Reyyan, granddaughter of the Sadoglu, one of the most powerful families in Midyat, as well as one of the most cruel. As she is not the biological granddaughter of Nasuh, the clan leader, the young woman is constantly mistreated and humiliated at the expense of her cousin Yaren.

However, that does not prevent They watch, Yaren’s fiancé, falls in love and finally marries her. After their wedding night, and after consummating their marriage, Reyyan discovers that Miran only married her to get revenge on her family. In time, the secrets will be revealed as Reyyan and Miran try to appreciate their love despite all obstacles.

WHO IS EBRU ŞAHIN?

Ebru Şahin is a Turkish actress and model, winner of multiple awards such as the Golden Butterfly, one of the most important recognitions in Ottoman entertainment. She is known primarily for her work on “Hercai”. Born in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 18, 1994. He is Taurus and is 1.64 meters tall. The interpreter is considered a reserved person.

WHAT CAREER DID EBRU ŞAHIN LEAVE FROM “HERCAI” TO BECOME AN ACTRESS?

Before becoming a renowned actress in Turkey, Ebru Şahin study Sports Sciences at Istanbul University and became a lover of horse riding.

Although always interested in acting, Ebru Şahin studied Sports Science because she loves sports and believed it was a profitable career.

However, Ebru walked away from horse riding in 2016 to pursue her dream of being an actress. This is how he began his acting career in the series “Kan Parası“And, the following year, he was part of the cast of the film”Babam”. Little by little he was integrated into other productions.