Hispano was shot dead in front of a New York subway station in rush hour

Agustín Santiago was fatally shot outside a busy subway station in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn (NYC), yesterday during rush hour.

Santiago, 34, was shot in the chest shortly before 6 p.m. near the Marcy Avenue station. He was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals / Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting, which occurred at the foot of the steps of the Brooklyn-bound subway stop, is being described as “Drug related”, police sources said. No arrests have been announced.

That homicide occurred just 40 minutes before another man was fatally shot and two others were injured in a separate incident in the neighborhood. Canarsie from Brooklyn.

Aaron Vincent, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to the throat near East 80th Street and Flatlands Avenue around 6:30 p.m., the NYPD said. He was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.

Police said the other two victims were taken to the same hospital after being shot and both were in stable condition, it reported. New York Post.

No arrests have been made for any of these shootings. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

In 2021 the city already added 1,476 shootings, a 45% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels. The reports implicate younger and younger suspects shooting and stabbing in the streets of New York, presumably linked to gangs.