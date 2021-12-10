hit-and-run driver runs over beloved Brooklyn teacher – Telemundo New York (47)

A Brooklyn teacher ended up with a serious head injury after she was hit by a driver while crossing the street and fled.

Police are searching for the driver of a black Nissan sedan who hit Dorothy Gargano, 67, on the corner of Union Street Y Classon Avenue in Crown Heights, shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Video released by the New York City Police Department shows Gargano trying to cross the street and a car turns the corner and hits her.

The beloved Brooklyn teacher, who was described by neighbors as a kind and sweet person, was thrown into the air and on top of the vehicle, and the driver drove on.

Police said Gargano was transferred to the NY-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition with head and shoulder injuries.

Gargano’s neighbor in Marine Park says she spoke to her husband the day the incident occurred and he said he was heartbroken.

“She is the kindest person I have ever met in this neighborhood… and I am honest,” said Zhanna Karpova. “The whole neighborhood is really heartbroken.”

Scott Ecock said he has been a Gargano neighbor for nearly 20 years and is saddened and upset by what happened.

“It’s so sad, it’s so unnecessary. There’s no need … a person crossing the street has to worry about being hit by a car,” Ecock told our sister network. News 4.

Neighbors say they want the driver to turn himself in to the police.

Anyone with information can confidentially call the Police at 1-888-57-PISTA.