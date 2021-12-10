Homer Simpson’s crazy healthcare spending: $ 143 million

Everything about the character is wacky and his medical expenses could not be less. According to a calculation made by a group of lawyers, fans of The Simpson, Homer, the father of the famous animated family has spent no less than 143 million dollars in care for injuries, surgeries and other health issues.

A group of lawyers from Los Angeles were the ones who began to draw accounts and concluded in the millionaire sum. Y created a criminal record to record the sidereal expenses that Homer Simpson had, all destined to attend to his various injuries, illnesses and various health problems.

Throughout more than 706 episodes, everything happened to Homer. His wounds and injuries could be a true record more than for any other animated human character. And that is due, in large part to his constant outbursts of anger and impulsiveness and also to his enormous clumsiness. As a result, he has been the victim of blows, trauma and injuries of varying severity, in almost every episode.



Homer Simpson. A life full of injuries and hospital visits.

Fanatical lawyers

According to this curious history, the lawyers began to make accounts of everything that Homer would have had to spend if he had been treated in a real life hospital since, in the United States, without health insurance, healthcare is expensive. In this way, the debt of the Simpson’s father would undoubtedly be a millionaire.

That’s why a study by Downtown LA Law Group, a group of accident and injury attorneys, evaluated the cost of your medical bills and created a “Homer Simpson’s medical bill over the years”To record your injuries and find out how much your debt would be.

They were listing the most serious injuries and their corresponding cost, with the astronomical result. Homer’s most frequent accident is nothing less than brain damage, which would incur a bill of around $ 1,525,500 for each of those accidents.

Then, in terms of higher costs for care, it is followed by different types of paralysis, with an estimated $ 508,904 for each time he suffered from that condition.

The other more expensive injuries suffered by Homer Simpson, throughout the different chapters are: radiation exposure, which would be equivalent to about $ 150,000 for each of the exposures, skull fracture, at an average of $ 100,000 each, and loss of consciousness, with an estimated $ 80,000 each.

How they measured it

To measure the medical bill for each individual injury, the attorneys identified the average cost of each suspected injury and looked at 50 accidents in the series. The objective, in addition to providing a curious and fun fact about the series, was to highlight “about the Dangers and the potential cost of not having life insurance”.



Fit of rage. Another accident for Homer Simpson.

According to the Downtown LA Law Group, the average American spends $ 316,600 on health care throughout his life, while Homer Simpson has spent 452 times that, just at age 39.

While Homer Simpson is a fictional character, his injuries are very real and serve as examples of incidents for which many people are entitled to compensation. We hope this medical bill history sheet will encourage anyone considering it to get health insurance and avoid paying the price, “said Farid Yaghoubtil, attorney for the firm.

