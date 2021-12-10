Honduras will play a friendly match against Colombia in January in the United States

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.
Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez is already planning the preparation of the Honduran National Team for next year and has already achieved the first friendly match to be played in January.
Honduras will face its Colombian counterpart on January 16, 2022 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. The game will take place on Sunday and there is still no confirmed time.
The news was announced by the Colombian Football Federation in a statement. “The Colombian Soccer Federation announces that the Colombian Senior Men’s National Team will play a friendly match against Honduras, on January 16, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, USA.”
The Colombian team is directed by Reinaldo Rueda, who made history with Honduras by taking it to a World Cup, in South Africa 2010, after waiting 28 long years.
“This meeting will serve as preparation for the qualifying games for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that the Colombian team will play between the last week of January and the first of February against Peru and Argentina,” the text closes.
Honduras after eight days of the Concacaf qualifying round has been practically eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup by being last in the standings with just three points out of 24 possible.
Colombia, for its part, is in fourth place in the Conmebol classification with 17 points, within the places that give a direct ticket to the World Cup.