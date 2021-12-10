Honduras will play a friendly match against Colombia in January in the United States

Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez is already planning the preparation of the Honduran National Team for next year and has already achieved the first friendly match to be played in January.

Honduras will face its Colombian counterpart on January 16, 2022 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. The game will take place on Sunday and there is still no confirmed time.

The news was announced by the Colombian Football Federation in a statement. “The Colombian Soccer Federation announces that the Colombian Senior Men’s National Team will play a friendly match against Honduras, on January 16, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, USA.”