How is the Champions League draw for the Spanish?

Only two Spaniards survive at the moment

December 09, 2021 · 4:25 PM

For some seasons the common denominator in Europe has been the dominance of the Germans and the English in competitions on the old continent. This edition of the Champions League has not had the Spanish teams on good terms.

Only five attended the European competition and two are already alive. Real Madrid and Atlético, who qualified with problems and as second in the group. Unai Emery’s Villarreal, who was unable to play his match against Atlanta due to heavy snowfall in Italy, is still pending.

Sevilla and Barca go straight to the Europa League, a competition where the Andalusians are lords and masters, but the Catalans make their debut after more than 21 years without falling to the second ranking of the European tournaments. The last time the county club played that event, it was called the UEFA Cup.

Real Madrid and Atlético can run into some tough teams in the round of 16. Those of Ancelotti are seeded and those of Simeone will be in the hype in which almost all the giants expect. A lot to which Villarreal would fall if Atalanta survives the offensive.

PSG and Chelsea, threats

Real Madrid, as first, has dodged several monsters. He has gotten rid of Bayern, Liverpool and Manchester City, but not two of the favorites for the title. The PSG of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé and Chelsea, current tournament champions, are his great threats in the draw.

In the last Champions League, Madrid tried the blues’ punch after being eliminated in the semifinals.

The most optimistic forecast for the Vikings would be clubs like Sporting CP, Benfica or the Austrian RB Salzburg.

Cholo Simeone

The classification in extremis of Atleti did not leave him well standing for the future. In the second round they could meet the Bavarian machine, Bayern Lewandowski, Müller, Coman, Kimmich. They already won two seasons ago and have been a real steamroller.

Another machine for playing soccer is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. They were finalists in the last edition, and players such as: De Bruyne, Foden, Gündogan, Sterling, Mahrez, Bernardo Silva or the new signing, Grealish, are at the top of their level.

In the best of cases, the rojiblancos faced Ajax, which has in its ranks the top scorer in this competition, Haller; Cristiano Ronaldo’s United or Juventus in low hours. The most desired for Madrid, France’s Lille, ranked eleventh in their league, but current defending champions of France.

A rung below are the full Ajax and top scorer Haller, the new United of Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo and a Juventus in the process of renewal. The desired

Two of the last three finals, Liverpool vs Tottenham in 2019 and Chelsea-Manchester City in 2021, have been English. All four have gone to eighth. United, City and Liverpool as first and Chelsea as second

Surprise incentive

This year a new formula is released that ends years of tradition in competition. The seeds will play, as is tradition, the return of the round of 16 at home, but with the novelty that the away goals will no longer count as a double. In case of a tie, extension.