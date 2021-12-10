“I’m afraid it’s going to rain, hangs * you”: Does Lupillo Rivera send a hint to Christian Nodal?

The singer mentioned this comment on social networks and users have begun to draw their conclusions.

December 09, 2021 10:54 am

Lupillo rivera stars in a new scandal after resorting to his official Instagram account to publish a controversial video.

In it, he mentions a phrase that made more than one user doubt what, or whom, he was referring to.

“There are so many people up in the clouds that I’m afraid it’s going to rain, hanging over there,” ” Toro del Corrido ”.

Who was the message addressed to?

Although the singer never made it clear to whom or why he said this phrase, it was his followers who were in charge of drawing his theories, reaching two conclusions.

Due to his history with Christian Nodal, there were those who thought that Lupillo was addressing the interpreter of “Adiós Amor”.

” They are called Noda cara de memela ”, ” Is the stone for Nodal? ”, It was read in a couple of texts.

On the other hand, the biggest theory was that he was referring to his own family, specifically his siblings, with whom he often has disputes.

” K will rain Riveras o ke ”, ” Lupillo. Are you saying it for your brothers? ”, ” Are you saying it for your brothers? Especially the annoying, loud, possessive and possessed by the devil, right? They are not artists but they think they are. Only you and Jenni are the artists and they create each other effortlessly. And all because of those gossip-provoking reporters. ”

It should be noted that so far Lupillo Rivera has not spoken more about it.