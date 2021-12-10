“I’m going to die”: the shocking premonitory scene of Carmen Salinas in “Mi Fortuna es Amarte”

After just under a month of being hospitalized, the actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image, because of a cerebral hemorrhage that put her in a coma, this Thursday night the death of the also businesswoman, so a scene what did he record for the soap opera “My Fortune is Loving You” has resulted shocking for his fans, as it seems to have been foreboding.

Salinas She was recording the melodrama, by producer Nicandro Díaz, when she was hospitalized in an emergency at dawn on November 11 of this year, which is why the actress María Rojo had to take her place since Thursday, November 25.

The production of the project, which premiered on the Las Estrellas channel on November 8, just a few days before Carmelite, as the actress was affectionately called, suffered a blackout in the bathroom at home, had to take the difficult knowing that her health was delicate and could not return to work.

The shocking premonitory scene of Carmen Salinas

The actress, who on December 9th had celebrated her 82nd birthday with her friends, family and media, made several scenes for Televisa’s melodrama before she was hospitalized, which have already been broadcast, but there is one that has caused an impact.

In the December 2 episode, viewers and fans of the also businesswoman and producer were moved to see how Doña Magos, a character she plays Carmelite She has a conversation with Lucia, Adriana Fonseca’s character, to whom she confesses that she is ill and asks her to keep the secret from her grandchildren.

“It’s good that Diosito lent me life to meet my great-grandchildren”, the actress expresses in her dialogue, when Fonseca, in her role as David Zepeda’s partner, asks her what she is going to say to her family, to what she responds: “What I’m going to die? Promise me that you will always take care of both of us. ”

A few seconds later, the great-grandson Doña Magos appears on the scene, who notices the presence of a hummingbird, a bird that both actresses look at in surprise. In the next scene Salinas is shown in the pantheon, remembering the conversation with the young woman, who died.

In the sequence, a hummingbird appears again, a detail that many of the actress’s and melodrama’s fans have described as premonitory, since it seems to indicate that death was close to the producer.

