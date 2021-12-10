In a micro bikini with a string thong, Belinda shows off her body while resting on the sand

In a surprising way, Belinda has raised the temperature with his most recent publication in Instagram. It is a short video in which she appears on the beach, resting on the sand and showing off her body in a black micro bikini with a string thong. The message he wrote as a complement to the clip was “That feeling of sand on the skin …”

The beautiful singer models like a professional, and in another video she was seen on the stairs, with an elegant outfit that revealed her marked abdomen. That clip caused a sensation, and so far it has more than a million and a half views.

Belinda currently promotes her own clothing line, which is distributed by the brand Shein. Last month she presented her collection to the public, and she is the model of the garments herself, sharing photos in which she looks spectacular on her Instagram account. One of her messages was: “I am very excited to share my #SHEINxBelinda collection. It is now available at @shein_mex !! 🤍✨ ”

