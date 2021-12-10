In New York, there are already five schools that have closed their doors temporarily due to coronavirus outbreaks | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

cases in the north of the state,will unveil new measuresto help combatrise imminent, verypending to our newscasts.>> closures continuetemporary schools inour region by sprouts ofcoronavirus, most recentit happened...>> this school is closed andwill remain closed in thenext days, is one of thefive schools he has hadto close its doors, dueto the high cases ofcoronavirus. in just fourmonths since the beginning of the yearschool and today havebeen a total of 13,833.tested positive for coronavirus.>> that is very worrying alreadythat we are in winter andhave to contaminate thepersons.>> for everyone on the websitefrom the department of education,it is a map, thosered dots indicate theschools that have presentedcoronavirus cases, let’ssee it in a more wayspecific, this indicates that there isa class that has closed dueto cases of coronavirus,orange dots indicate that there arestudents who arein quarantine, looking at thethis map in a waysuperficial can be givenaccount that the situation in theschools is without a doubtworrying.to request smaller classes,in this way therisk of contagion.>> it has been seen that thedifference in having fewer childrenfor each teacher if he helps hersignificant so they canlearn and flourish.>> we will be able to know if thesenew cases are from the delta orwe will see an increase innew variant.>> I am a few blocks from oneschool closed forcoronavirus, residents ofthis community have aoption, they can find amobile center where to receive acoronavirus vaccine,this applies to childrenolder than five years toknow what is the center ásnear your house visit the