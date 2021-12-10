Independiente del Valle will sanction Vicente Jaime, Gonzalo Plata’s companion in his accident in Valladolid | Football | sports

The Ecuadorian “will be sanctioned under the conduct and behavior regime of our institution for committing a serious offense,” the club reported.

Independiente del Valle released a statement explaining that it “regrets” what happened to the player from its records Vicente Jaime, who was the companion of Gonzalo Plata in the accident suffered by the footballers early this Wednesday in Valladolid, Spain.

The club reported that it “condemns” the attitude of the young Ecuadorian. For this reason, “he will be sanctioned under the conduct and behavior regime of our institution” upon his return to the country, “for committing a serious offense.”

The statement added that Vicente Jaime traveled to Spain to carry out “an internship with the Numancia Club along with four other footballers. The player was not accepted into the Soria club and will return to the country on December 13, according to the newspaper The North of Castilla.

Independiente del Valle also rejected this “act that has put the lives of footballers and other people at risk, as well as being a clear example of the danger posed by consuming alcohol and driving.”

The statement from the striped club was given after the one released by Numancia, which categorically denied that the footballer Vicente Jaime was from their ranks. (D)