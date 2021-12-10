Industriales ANNOUNCED Preselection after weeks of intrigue – SwingCompleto

By Gian Franco Gil / @ Gian_Gil98

On the morning of this Thursday, December 9, the authorities of Havana, together with the management of the Industriales team, reported in a press conference with journalists from the state media the preselection of the capital group, which for so many days was hid from public opinion.

The list of players commanded by the team’s director, Guillermo Carmona, is a hybrid between players with experience in National Series and others who begin to write their history in the Cuban championships.

A priori, the incorporations of Yasiel Santoya and Walter Pacheco stand out, two players who will try to have a starting position in the first pad of the blue ship. The first of them – the most veteran – comes from Matanzas, a province where he spent his best years in the National Series. Meanwhile, Pacheco returns to the blue hosts with the aim of defending the colors of the province that formed him in the sport.

On the other hand, some veteran players stand out in the convocation of the squad of Industrial; such as Juan Carlos Torriente, Wilfredo Aroche, Yosvani Pañalver, Jorge Luis Barcelán and Alberto Calderón, who will be a core part of the team’s line-up. Likewise, pitchers like Marcos Ortega, Raymond Figueredo and Erick Cristian González returned from the Dominican Republic to reinforce a young pitching corps, but who showed a lot of talent the previous year.

This praise of the giraldillo team is made up of four receivers, 14 infielders, 8 outfielders and 23 pitchers.

Receivers:

Oscar Valdes

Lazaro Ponce

Bryan gonzalez

Luis Pablo Alonso

Infielders:

Yasiel Santoya

Walter Pacheco

Juan Carlos Torriente

Wilfredo Aroche

Roberto Acevedo

Yosimar quintana

Yamil rivalta

Jorge Enrique Aloma

Andres Hernandez

Jorge Luis Barcelán

Sandy Menocal

Yusniel rosabal

Donnie bouza

Frank Diaz

Gardeners:

Yosvani Penalver

Alberto Calderon

Yoasán Guillén

Dayron White

Ariel Hechavarría

Orestes Reyes

Roque Tomás

Jean Jean Fernandez

Reinier ramos

Launchers

Pavel Hernandez

Marcos Ortega

Maykel taylor

Pedro Alvarez

David mena

Eddy Abel Garcia

Raymond Figueredo

Remberto Barreto

Juan Xavier Peñalver

Yandi Molina placeholder image

Hector Ponce

Elder Nodal

Carlos Manuel Cuesta

Erick Cristian Gonzalez

Andy Vargas

Brando Delgado

Julio Rodriguez

Fher Eyebrows

Abraham Gonzalez

Omar Risk

Luis Echazabal

Randy Suarez

Reylien hernandez

Steering body

Guillermo Carmona

Alexander Malleta

Javier Galvez

Jose Elosegui

Lazaro Valle

Wilber de Armas

Javier Drake

With information from Boris Luis Cabrera on your Facebook profile