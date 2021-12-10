Industriales ANNOUNCED Preselection after weeks of intrigue – SwingCompleto

By Gian Franco Gil / @ Gian_Gil98
On the morning of this Thursday, December 9, the authorities of Havana, together with the management of the Industriales team, reported in a press conference with journalists from the state media the preselection of the capital group, which for so many days was hid from public opinion.
The list of players commanded by the team’s director, Guillermo Carmona, is a hybrid between players with experience in National Series and others who begin to write their history in the Cuban championships.
A priori, the incorporations of Yasiel Santoya and Walter Pacheco stand out, two players who will try to have a starting position in the first pad of the blue ship. The first of them – the most veteran – comes from Matanzas, a province where he spent his best years in the National Series. Meanwhile, Pacheco returns to the blue hosts with the aim of defending the colors of the province that formed him in the sport.
On the other hand, some veteran players stand out in the convocation of the squad of Industrial; such as Juan Carlos Torriente, Wilfredo Aroche, Yosvani Pañalver, Jorge Luis Barcelán and Alberto Calderón, who will be a core part of the team’s line-up. Likewise, pitchers like Marcos Ortega, Raymond Figueredo and Erick Cristian González returned from the Dominican Republic to reinforce a young pitching corps, but who showed a lot of talent the previous year.
This praise of the giraldillo team is made up of four receivers, 14 infielders, 8 outfielders and 23 pitchers.
Receivers:
Oscar Valdes
Lazaro Ponce
Bryan gonzalez
Luis Pablo Alonso
Infielders:
Yasiel Santoya
Walter Pacheco
Juan Carlos Torriente
Wilfredo Aroche
Roberto Acevedo
Yosimar quintana
Yamil rivalta
Jorge Enrique Aloma
Andres Hernandez
Jorge Luis Barcelán
Sandy Menocal
Yusniel rosabal
Donnie bouza
Frank Diaz
Gardeners:
Yosvani Penalver
Alberto Calderon
Yoasán Guillén
Dayron White
Ariel Hechavarría
Orestes Reyes
Roque Tomás
Jean Jean Fernandez
Reinier ramos
Launchers
Pavel Hernandez
Marcos Ortega
Maykel taylor
Pedro Alvarez
David mena
Eddy Abel Garcia
Raymond Figueredo
Remberto Barreto
Juan Xavier Peñalver
Yandi Molina placeholder image
Hector Ponce
Elder Nodal
Carlos Manuel Cuesta
Erick Cristian Gonzalez
Andy Vargas
Brando Delgado
Julio Rodriguez
Fher Eyebrows
Abraham Gonzalez
Omar Risk
Luis Echazabal
Randy Suarez
Reylien hernandez
Steering body
Guillermo Carmona
Alexander Malleta
Javier Galvez
Jose Elosegui
Lazaro Valle
Wilber de Armas
Javier Drake
With information from Boris Luis Cabrera on your Facebook profile