INSUDE promotes new sports medicine services for athletes – El Sudcaliforniano

La Paz, Baja Claifornia Sur, (OEM-Informex) .- From September to date, the services provided by the Sub-Directorate of Medicine and Applied Sciences to Sports of the South Californian Institute of Sports (INSUDE) have increased, attention strengthened with personnel specialized in areas as physical therapy, optometry and sports psychology; providing comprehensive assistance to 1,150 athletes and 2,100 users in sporting events, adding up to a total of 3,250 people benefited.

This was announced by the head of the sub-directorate, Carlos Germán Argueta Aguilar, who commented that during this period reviews of the athletes’ records were made to know the needs and thus, implement strategies to meet requirements that allow the athlete to develop in a healthy way .

“There are requirements to cover so that athletes reach 100% and give their best, we find the need in the area of ​​nutrition, since the athlete is not only muscle, bone and results, an adequate diet is also needed, that is why from January we will have a nutritionist ”.

He mentioned that following the instruction of the general director of INSUDE, Gilberto Garciglia Higuera, the Sub-Directorate in his charge has been present at all sporting events to provide quality care to athletes, support personnel and the public, who require it during tournaments, championships, playoffs, sports evaluations, among other events.

The deputy director highlighted how beneficial these last months have been by providing service from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the INSUDE facilities, in the Multiple Use Gym (GUM) with more physiotherapists and a doctor, as well as the expansion of sports medicine care at the Nuevo Sol Sports Unit, contemplating for the following year to have a presence on the American football field.

Subscribe here to the digital edition of El Sudcaliforniano

He also spoke about the courses that have been given such as the first aid where 25 people were trained, the approach to sports psychology course with the participation of around 170 people and announced that a course is scheduled for the following year of injury prevention taught by physiotherapists in the area in the online mode. In the same way, we work on courses with topics related to optometry, sports hydration and nutrition in sports.