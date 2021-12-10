During the 2021 Game Awards, Intel made a brief advertisement regarding its future graphics cards Arc alchemist, its first family of dedicated GPUs focused on the gaming business, and it was a successful advertisement, since neither AMD itself or Nvidia invested in showing themselves there, so basically Intel said that we will enjoy their graphics as soon as during the first quarter of next year (Q1 2022), and for that, nothing better than showing a couple of gameplay. Of course, do not expect anything relevant in regards to graphics settings, performance and any comparison of it.

Obviously there is still a long time to go to see an official benchmark, and is that all the software is still being polished and, literally, every day that passes the performance of these GPUs can improve, so it does not make sense to advance some performance test.

Knowing that laptops are already beginning to come to life with Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs, well it will be a matter of a couple of weeks that we can see the first benchmarks filtered on the network to begin to get an idea of ​​the performance that their GPUs can offer in a critical market where power is valued with moderate consumption.

via: Videocardz