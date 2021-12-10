It was created by a German in a deli in New York and today it is the best-selling mayonnaise: this is how Hellmann’s was born.

The Sauces and dressings business moved $ 26,000 million in Argentina last year. Of the total volume, mayonnaise stars in the segment with 8 out of every 10 kilos sold. And within that category the main player is the Anglo-Dutch Unilever, in particular with its brand Hellmann’s . This label has been in business for more than 100 years and, although the sauce originally has European origins, the one best known in this market I was born in the middle of Manhattan.

Richard Hellmann He grew up in Vetschau, a town south of Berlin. His link with the food industry began when he was very young. He was first an apprentice in a market in his native country, however later he was acquiring direct experience with the kitchen. To gain more knowledge in the culinary arts, he traveled to London and Paris and thus built his career. Finally a job opportunity opened the doors of New York in 1903.

Richard Hellmann’s deli was located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan

A year later his life changed when he married Margaret Vossberg, whom I knew from Germany. His new wife’s parents owned some delicatessens in the Big Apple, and Helmmann began to collaborate in the family business. For 1905 the young German decided to open his own deli on Columbus Avenue on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Ah sell your best dishes, but with a detail: many were accompanied by Margaret’s homemade mayonnaise.

This sauce was so popular that Hellmann offered it separately and then went on to sell it in jars under the Blue Ribbon brand. The blue bow that decorated these jars (and gave the label its name) was inspired by the awards that used to be given to the most outstanding products. In these competitions the winner always carried a ribbon of this color. Today the blue moo continues to be part of the Hellmann’s mayonnaise image.

The success of salsa was such that Hellmann I decided to sell the deli and dedicate full time to this product Through a new partnership, Richard Hellmann Inc. opened a factory and assembled its own fleet to distribute the jars. In addition, to extend its dominance, it licensed the brand to a Chicago manufacturer that gave it greater awareness in other cities.

The other side had competition. The nutritional Best Foods had launched its mayonnaise in 1924 and along with Hellmann’s they were the best-selling in the United States. However, the German entrepreneur mastered the art of business promotion. He painted his name on the side of his trucks, invests in print media advertising, and even released a recipe book for incorporating his sauce into multiple dishes.

But the balance shifted when in 1927 Postum Foods, owner of Best Foods, acquired Hellmann’s. The firm divided the territory for each brand and merged the labels, so that they both look the same (with different names), while one is sold in the east and the other in the west. Several decades later the company passed into the hands of CPC International, later known as Bestfoods, which was bought by Unilever in 2000.

Hellmann’s landed in Europe in the 1960s and in the South American markets in the 1970s. Richard Hellmann died in 1971 at the age of 94. Currently his brand is not only in the mayonnaise business, but he also uses his last name to sell other dressings such as ktchup, golf sauce and other table sauces.