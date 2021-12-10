it’s yours for less than 200 euros

The Chinese smartphone is discounted at Amazon, although only for a limited time.

One of Xiaomi’s most famous mid-range is at your fingertips for less than 200 euros. You have the opportunity to take home the Redmi Note 8 2021 for only 163 euros in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Many are looking for a good mobile for less than 200 euros, and this Xiaomi is a very interesting option. It comes with a beautiful and familiar design, a 6.3-inch screen and one of the processors made by MediaTek. It has enough power so you can rest easy.

Buy the Redmi Note 8 2021 at the best price

The Redmi mid-range has a 6.3-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution. It incorporates a small hole for the camera that will disappear from your view after a few hours of use. Its body is made of glass, with elegant lines and a square module for the cameras.

Your brain is the MediaTek Helio G85, a chip that we have had the opportunity to test on more than one occasion. You will not have fluency problems on a day-to-day basisYou can also take advantage of the odd game. As we have pointed out, in this offer it comes along with an interesting 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

There are four cameras that we find on the back of this Redmi Note 8 2021: we run into a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 2 megapixel and a sensor for the portrait mode that repeats with 2 megapixels. In the notch of its front, a 16 megapixel sensor.

The battery of the Chinese device reaches 4,000 mAh and enjoy a 18W fast charge. The Redmi terminal also has a headphone jack and FM radio, characteristics less common every day. For less than 170 euros, the Redmi Note 9 Pro of 128 GB it is a purchase that you cannot fail with.

