Jacqie Rivera sent a message to her family on Jenni’s death anniversary: ​​“Everything is going to be better”

Jacqie Rivera sent tender messages to her family on this anniversary of the death of her mother, Jenni Rivera (Photo: @ jacqierivera / Instagram)

This Thursday, December 9 is the death anniversary of Jenni Rivera, who was killed in a plane crash. After his death, his family would have started a dispute due to the inheritance left by the singer. In this context, his daughter Jacqie, the new executor of the legacy, sent affectionate messages to all his relatives, to whom he expressed his love for them.

Jacqie, one of Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughters, this Thursday that marks nine years of the death of the Band Diva, shared the words that he would like to say to his family, which for a few months has been divided due to a audit that the singer’s children asked the company to perform Jenni Rivera Enterprises (JRE), and specifically his aunt Rosie rivera, who previously led it.

In an interview with People in spanish, the singer opened up about her feelings for her mom, dad, siblings and uncles, to whom she is grateful for what they have taught her over the years. “I feel that in some time everything will be better, but right now we are giving ourselves a little space,” he began.

Nine years after the death of the “Diva de la Banda” the conflicts between her family are more serious than ever due to the great inheritance she left (Photo: Instagram / @ jennirivera)

Starting with the message to the interpreter of The big lady, thanked him for the effort he made to always get his sons and daughters forward, despite the bad times he went through in his career and personally.

“I want to say thank you to my mother for everything he sacrificed for us, for always putting ourselves first and I ask you to forgive me. Now I understand how much [peso] He was charging and that he did it with such grace and with so much love that he really did did a great job being a mother and father at the same time“, He said.

Also to Jose Trinidad MarinJenni’s first husband, father of her first three children and who is currently in jail for sexually abusing Jacqie, Chiquis and Rosie, said again that he forgives him for all the damage he did.

Jacqie caused controversy with the first message she sent to her father, “Trino” Marín, who is serving his 31-year sentence behind bars for sexually abusing his daughters and sister-in-law (Photo: screenshot / Instagram)

“I forgive him. (…) I forgive him for not being what he needed. I always say that the fact that I didn’t have a dad shaped a lot of things in me. I want to let him know that I forgive him and that from this moment I will take responsibility for the person that I am, that it will never be his fault. I love you”.

This would not be the first message that he sends to his father with these words, because since this Wednesday Jacqie has shared with his followers that he has forgiven Trill, even today released the theme Hurt for the mourning anniversary of his mother, but dedicated to his father.

To his uncle, Juan rivera, with whom he would not currently have the best of relationships, since he has stated that it was not a correct decision distrust rosie as executor or leader of JRE and ask for the audit. Despite family problems, she thanked him for acting as a father to her.

Some of the friction that the Rivera family has had originated when Rosie announced her resignation as her sister’s executor, a place that Jacqie took, as stipulated by the singer’s will (Photo: EFE / Iván Mejía / File)



“I love him very much, I love him. I thank him for filling that daddy spot when I needed him. Although unrefined, I I’m going to give you patience, because that’s what they’ve given me. And that it’s not goodbye, but see you later“

For his sisters and brothers, he thanked the company they have given him and promised to always be there for them when they need it, but to Johnny, the smallest of all, sent him a special message, in which he thanked him for being brave and acting according to what he believes to be correct.

And it is that Johnny has been the one who has evidenced the damages that occur within his family and the problems that exist with the inheritance.

“I thank you for your courage. It took a lot of courage to do what he did, but really that courage pushed all of us to grow, to leave that place of comfort, of not wanting to grow, not wanting to heal and I thank him for his courage to do what he knew was right, because it helped me a lot, “said the singer.

KEEP READING:

Nine years after the death of Jenni Rivera, Rosa Saavedra spoke of how difficult it is to live without her daughter

Juan Rivera remembered Jenni Rivera on his ninth death anniversary: ​​”Here we are all wrong”

Jacqie Rivera sent a message to her father, who abused her: “I love you and I forgive you”