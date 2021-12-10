Jamaica National Team Sacks Coach Theodore Whitmore; He is the second coach to be dismissed in the tie after Coito

2021-12-09
Theodore Whitmore He has been dismissed as coach of the Jamaica National Team that continues with minimal chances of aspiring to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
After eight dates, 24 possible points from where they only got seven, the Caribbean federation has decided to finish the second stage of the 49-year-old strategist under the command of the Reggae boyz, with whom he also failed in the process towards Brazil 2014.
Whitmore He returned to the Jamaican command for this tie, to which he had classified by ranking without completing the qualifying stage, however, this came badly for him, and he could not straighten the boat together with world-class players such as Leon Bailey, Michail antonio Y Antonio Mariappa, players who are active in or were in the English Premier League.
Jamaica It is sixth ranked in the octagonal by two points below Costa Rica and 7 from Panama, which holds the position that gives access to the playoffs to be played with a country from Oceania in June 2022 in a single match.
Theodore, who will be replaced by his assistant Paul Hall, is the second coach dismissed in this tie after Fabián Coito with Honduras at the end of the sixth date after losing to Jamaica at home 0-2.
That was the only victory for the Caribbean in the octagonal, since they have only added draws against Costa Rica, Canada, El Salvador and the United States.
Whitmore in command of Jamaica: 55 wins, 21 draws and 29 defeats. He was champion of the 2010 Caribbean Cup and finalist in 2017. He also reached the Gold Cup final in 2017 and the semifinals in 2019.