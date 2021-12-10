Jamaica National Team Sacks Coach Theodore Whitmore; He is the second coach to be dismissed in the tie after Coito

2021-12-09

Theodore Whitmore He has been dismissed as coach of the Jamaica National Team that continues with minimal chances of aspiring to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After eight dates, 24 possible points from where they only got seven, the Caribbean federation has decided to finish the second stage of the 49-year-old strategist under the command of the Reggae boyz, with whom he also failed in the process towards Brazil 2014.

Whitmore He returned to the Jamaican command for this tie, to which he had classified by ranking without completing the qualifying stage, however, this came badly for him, and he could not straighten the boat together with world-class players such as Leon Bailey, Michail antonio Y Antonio Mariappa, players who are active in or were in the English Premier League.