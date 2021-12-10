Jeff Hardy would have been fired from WWE

Editorial Mediotiempo

In a news story that shocked social networks, especially Lucha Libre fans, it was announced that WWE reportedly fired Jeff Hardy, according to Fightful.

The situation that was experienced in a house show, where the Charismatic Enigma, while playing an Australian relay match alongside Drew McIntyre and King Woods, left the ring, jumped the barricade and went into the crowd, it was not in the script.

So far nor the reasons have been made known of the fired nor WWE has commented on the matter, although the same source revealed that it’s about a relapse (remember that Jeff has suffered with alcohol and drugs) and that the fighter himself I would have rejected the company proposal to support you with the rehabilitation, act that would have caused the dismissal.

The last segment that the youngest of the Hardy would have had in WWE it was last fridays December 3 in Smackdown, when joined by Drew McIntyre for attack Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

Big E already said goodbye to Jeff Hardy

The WWE Champion, Big E, was one of the first superstars in say goodbye to jeff hardy, confirming the fact that The Charismatic Enigma will not continue in the maximum wrestling company in the U.S.

“Jeff Hardy is well loved by his fans and his companions. I have never heard a negative word about him and he has always treated me with such kindness. Only I wish him and his family the best“wrote the popular fighter on his Twitter account.