Jennifer Aniston criticizes the double standard: “Men can marry as many times as they want and women cannot”

According to an interview he gave him Jennifer Aniston to The Hollywood Reporter She no longer takes rumors about her, her personal life or her sentimental status personally, even criticizing the situation of women in the artistic medium.

Aniston He went on to criticize the “double standard” when it comes to portraying women in the media, noting that “Men can marry as many times as they want, they can marry younger women in their 20s and 30s.”

“Women cannot do that. Men in their 30s, by the way, are very different from men in their 40s and 50s, ”he continued.

Aniston has always been in the public eye, which has led to multiple speculations about his personal life, her romances and her relationship with motherhood either with Brad Pitt or Justin Theroux.

However, he assures that he stopped taking himself personally pregnancy rumors “Just disgusting” as the star candidly reflected on the pressures she has faced to have children.