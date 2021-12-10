Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: What Happened to ‘Bennifer’ During His NBA Game Appearance | Los Angeles Lakers | Boston Celtics | Celebs | Video | nnda | nnni | SHOWS

Singer Jennifer Lopez and the actor Ben affleck They came to the Staples Center to continue enjoying their renewed love story. ‘Bennifer’, the couple of the moment in Hollywood, was in the front row in the Superclásico between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Here we tell you all the details of his appearance in the NBA game and what happened to LeBron James.

TRIVIA | Do you How much do you know about Jennifer Lopez?

In recent weeks, celebrities have made it clear that their second chance is serious. JLo said their romance “Is really meant to be”, while the ‘Batman’ actor qualifies their reconciliation as “A great story”. After 17 years they are together again and everything indicates that without plans to get lost again.

JLo, Ben and the NBA

The couple of the moment in Hollywood did not miss the NBA Superclassic and surprised with their presence, although they were ‘overshadowed’ by the excellent performance of Lebron James, the outstanding American basketball player and Los Angeles Lakers star who just equaled Michael Jordan’s scoring record. To see the triumph of the team, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck they were in the front row.

However, a curious moment was experienced during the television broadcast of the game when there were just over three minutes to go to the end of the first half. And it is that when the camera focused on ‘Bennifer’ in the foreground, LeBron James crossed in the shot and stood right in front of them, covering them completely.

J Lo and Ben Affleck courtside at the Lakers game 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2jCP4DvfeD – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2021

Gift to Jennifer Lopez in the NBA

Another moment that stood out during the visit of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck It was at the Staples Center that Russell Westbrook gave a Los Angeles Lakers towel to the ‘Diva of the Bronx’.

The team’s star point guard had a nice gesture with the couple of the moment while they enjoyed the game against the Boston Celtics. Attendees were totally surprised seeing how ‘Bennifer’ received the gift.

Looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will be going home with a special souvenir, c / o Russell Westbrook 😎 pic.twitter.com/kuMwoxYqTs – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 8, 2021

How did JLo and Ben Affleck get back together?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in the middle of a crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of encounters, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while cruising on a luxurious yacht on the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the 2002 movie ‘Gigli’ where they fell in love. In November they got engaged but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year in which they debuted together on a red carpet; however, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.