Jingle Ball New York 2021 Will Feature Performances By Ed Sheeran And More: Times And Where To See

New York will be the next to host the Christmas festival Jingle ball 2021. Let us remember that this event, organized by iHeartRadio, is characterized by offering face-to-face concerts in some cities in the United States, but this Friday, December 10, it will be the turn of ‘The Big Apple’. At Sónica.mx, we share the schedules and where to watch the live broadcast of the concert.

On December 3, the show was held in Los Angeles where it featured the stellar participation of BTS, Lil Nas X and more artists. Hours before the show, Dua Lipa issued a statement to inform that he would not perform at the Jingle Ball Tour 2021 due to laryngitis that prevents him from singing, but he asked his followers that his followers have fun.

While for him Jingle ball from New York There will be no presence of BTS or Dua Lipa, the festival continues with a stellar lineup composed of Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio , who will take over the Madison Square Garden stage.

Schedule and where to see the Jingle Ball New York 2021

In case you can’t make the trip to ‘The Big Apple’ (New York), the Jingle ball it will get into the corners of your house through a live broadcast or on the radio. What happens is that the concert on Friday, December 10, can be seen on the official YouTube channel of the Match chain.

If for any reason you have a problem with your internet, then you will have the possibility to tune in only in audio through the Match radio station, which is on the frequency of 99.3 in CDMX, 90.3 in Guadalajara, 90.1 in Puebla. You can also tune in through the iHeartRadio website or app, but there you will need a connection.

The transmission through the official YouTube channel of the Match chain can be enjoyed not only in Mexico, but also in other parts of Latin America, so we share the schedules by country so you do not miss the performance of your favorite artist:

6:30 pm – Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala.

7:30 pm – Colombia, Peru, Ecuador.

8:30 pm – Bolivia, Venezuela.

9:30 pm – Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

