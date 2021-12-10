John Lennon death: What happened the day he was shot?

Former Beatles member John Lennon was shot and killed 41 years ago in New York on December 8, 1980.

Lennon, who was 40 years old, walked into his apartment building in the afternoon Upper East Side from New York when Mark David Chapman shot him four times at point-blank range. Chapman was a 25-year-old former security guard from Hawaii and had no criminal record.

That same day, Chapman had received Lennon’s autograph on his copy of Double fantasy. Lennon autographed Chapman just before leaving to attend a recording session at the Recording Plant with his wife, Yoko Ono.

A few hours earlier, Lennon participated in a photo shoot for the magazine Rolling stone and, shortly after, he gave what would be his last interview to San Francisco DJ Dave Sholin, for a music program on the RKO radio network.

Around 5 p.m. Lennon went to mix in the Record Plant the song of Ono “Walking on Thin Ice”, In which Lennon participated as lead guitarist.

Upon leaving, Lennon gave Chapman his autograph. Chapman later said of the moment: “He was very nice to me. Ironically, he was very kind and patient with me. The limo was waiting … and he took his time with me and put the pen to work and signed my album. He asked me if I needed anything else. I replied, ‘No. No sir’. And he left. A very cordial and decent man ”.

The moment was captured by Paul Goresh, an amateur photographer and John Lennon fan.

(Getty Images)

As Lennon returned to his apartment – the Dakota Building – with Ono around 10:50 pm, Chapman fired five bullets at Lennon, four of which hit him in the back.

Lennon was taken to nearby Roosevelt Hospital in a police car, but died en route. His death was reported upon arrival.

Chapman voluntarily remained at the scene of the shooting reading The Catcher in the Rye, by JD Salinger, until he was detained by the police. He had been planning the murder for several months and claimed that he had been inspired by the character Holden Caulfield from Salinger’s novel.

Shortly after the news of Lennon’s death broke, there was a wave of grief around the world. Fans gathered to remember Lennon in front of Roosevelt Hospital and the Dakota Building. Fans organized vigils that lasted for weeks.

The next day, Ono issued a statement: “There is no funeral for John. Throughout the week we will set a time for a silent vigil to pray for his soul. We invite you to participate from wherever you are at that moment … John loved and prayed for the human race. Please pray the same for him. With love. Yoko and Sean ”.

Psychiatrists deemed Chapman to be borderline psychotic and ordered to declare himself insane. However, he pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

He remains behind bars, despite his numerous attempts to apply for parole.

Now there is a monument to John Lennon in “Strawberry fields”, A section of Central Park across from the Dakota Building that Ono decorated in memory of her late husband.