Jussie Smollett: “Empire” actor found guilty of lying about alleged homophobic and racist attack on him

The actor denied having orchestrated his own attack.

American actor Jussie Smollett lied to police about an alleged homophobic and racist attack he said he was a victim of in Chicago.

This was established by the jury after a process in which the 39-year-old actor insisted that he did not orchestrate the attack on himself.

Prosecutors alleged there was “overwhelming evidence” that the actor lied to Chicago police.

This Thursday was found guilty of five of the six charges what was facing for disturbance of public order.

