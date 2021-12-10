Jussie Smollett: “Empire” actor found guilty of lying about alleged homophobic and racist attack on him

Drafting

American actor Jussie Smollett lied to police about an alleged homophobic and racist attack he said he was a victim of in Chicago.

This was established by the jury after a process in which the 39-year-old actor insisted that he did not orchestrate the attack on himself.

Prosecutors alleged there was “overwhelming evidence” that the actor lied to Chicago police.

This Thursday was found guilty of five of the six charges what was facing for disturbance of public order.

Each indictment carries a sentence of up to three years in jail.

Given the absence of prior convictions, experts say a light sentence or probation is likely to be handed down.

The jury made up of six men and six women reached the verdict one day after the start of the deliberations.

What happened

The trial arose from an incident that occurred almost three years ago, in January 2019, when the actor known for his role in the television series Empire told the police that he had been the victim of an attack

Smollett, who is black and gay, reported that he was assaulted by two assailants who insulted him, shouted a Trump slogan, doused him with a “chemical” and hung a rope around his neck as he walked at night in Chicago.

Authorities opened an investigation into the attack, but in February of that year the police accused Smollett of orchestrating the attack and make a false report.

Opposite versions

At the trial, the jurors heard the testimonies of the brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who said that Smollett himself organized the attack and paid them US $ 3,500 to carry out.

The actor claimed that the check was a payment for a nutrition and exercise plan from Abimbola, Smollett’s friend and extra in Empire.

When asked by the defense attorney whether he gave the man money for the alleged setup, Smollett replied, “Never.”

He also testified that he and Abimbola had a sexual relationship before the alleged attack.

Special counsel Dan Webb asked the actor repeatedly if the attack was a setup. Smollett denied it on all occasions.

“There was no montage on my part,” he declared. “Any questions you ask about that will be denied.”

Waste of resources

Each of the charges that the actor faced corresponded to different instances in which he was accused of lying. Only one of them was not proven at trial.

In his closing statement, Webb said Smollett had the Chicago police spend numerous resources investigating the alleged attack.

Besides being against the law, it is simply wrong to denigrate something as serious as an actual hate crime and make [el ataque] include words and symbols that have such historical significance in our country, “Webb said.

Authorities say Smollett wanted to give his profile a boost because he was “unhappy with his salary” at Empire. For the show’s fifth season, Smollett said he was charging $ 4,100,000 per episode.

He was eventually fired from the program as a result of the controversy.