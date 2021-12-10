“La casa de papel”: Úrsula Corberó surprises Jimmy Fallon by telling him an anecdote with Madonna | Money Heist | SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

The success of “The Money Heist”Has been so great in the world that Úrsula Corberó, one of its main figures, was invited to the tuned Jimmy Fallon program to talk about the final season and, incidentally, tell how this fiction changed her life in such a way that now you can even presume that Madonna is one of his fans.

The actress who gave life to Tokyo in the story that in English-speaking countries is known as “Money Heist” surprised the comedian by telling him that, indeed, the series is so popular that Madonna herself confessed one day that it is her admirer.

The anecdote occurred during a flight that the Spaniard made from the city of Los Angeles to Madrid. The airline made a stopover in London and it was there that the queen of pop appeared, who to Corberó’s surprise recognized her immediately.

“Madonna was making eye contact with me and suddenly she came straight to me, keeping her gaze fixed on my eyes, and began to tie her shoes on my seat,” said the Spaniard, imitating the singer’s gestures.

“He said hello and I was speechless, nothing came out of my mouth. He told me: ‘excuse me, I just wanted to say hello and tell you that I am a big fan of’ La casa de papel ‘and that Tokio, your character, is my favorite, “said Corberó. “I still couldn’t say anything and then she asked me if I knew who she was. Then I was finally able to say something: ‘Of course I know who you are, you are the p … Madonna!’

The conversation was short, but ended with the pop diva noting her phone number on Corberó’s. The first message from the star would not be long in coming.

“I got a text message from her that said, ‘sweetheart, you forgot your passport on the seat. The hostess has it with her ”, said the artist. “So I was able to fly home thanks to Madonna,” he concluded in the dialogue with Fallon, which was in fluent English.

