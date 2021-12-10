Labor Department announces list of employers who will not pay the Christmas Bonus – Telemundo Puerto Rico

The secretary of the Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH), Carlos J. Rivera Santiago, reported that to date 325 employers have been exonerated from the total payment of the Christmas bonus.

Look at the list of employers:

Meanwhile, 27 companies received authorization for a partial exemption in the payment of the bond, so that it does not exceed 15 percent of their net profits during the months of October and September 2021.

As of November 30, the deadline for employers to file the exemption request in person or by mail, the agency received a total of 364 requests, of which twelve were denied.

By 2020, the DTRH received a total of 705 requests not to pay the bond, of which 602 were fully approved; 62 companies obtained a 15 percent exemption, while some 41 applications were rejected.

Rivera Santiago explained that “this year there is a significant decrease in the application and exemption of the payment of the Christmas bonus, compared to last year, which could be attributed to the different loans and aid to small and medium-sized merchants that allowed to pay the payroll of employees and assume the payment of operational expenses in the context of the pandemic ”.

“Consequently, these employers were in a better position to pay the bonus to those workers who met the requirements. Another factor is that the workers have not complied with the working hours required to be creditors of the payment, “added the head of the DTRH.

However, it is anticipated that in the coming days the agency could continue to receive requests for exemption due to the delay in processing correspondence by the United States Postal Service.

As a requirement to obtain the exemption, each employer had to present the balance sheet, as well as the profit and loss statement compiled, revised or audited, signed and sealed in original by a certified public accountant. In addition, he was obliged to detail the reasons for requesting an exemption.

Rivera Santiago recalled that that employer who has not requested and received an exemption from the DTRH is obliged to pay the entire bonus that corresponds to their workers on or before next December 15, 2021, as established under Law Number 148 of 30 June 1969, as amended, known as the Private Company Bond Law.

