League Group B Positions and Millionaires Options – Colombian Soccer – Sports

Group B of the semi-final home runs of the League is on fire. The tie of Millionaires at home against Tolima (1-1) and America’s victory against Alianza Petrolera (2-1) left everything very tight.

Millonarios won well in Bogotá, achieved 3 vital points to threaten Tolima, but in the 90th minute he received the tying goal that tastes like defeat.

The blue team has 5 points, the product of its victory against Alianza and two draws against Tolima. Against the rival who played everything for everything, he could not make a difference.

On the other hand, America came to life. He defeated Alianza Petrolera in the epilogue, left him almost eliminated, and got into the fight.

Now America is second with 6 points, two behind the leader Tolima.

The accounts of the penultimate date

Millonarios have two games left, visit Alianza Petrolera on Sunday and close at home against América.

With 5 points in the table he has a lot of obligation. If he wins both games, he makes 11 points and he will have to hope that Tolima does not win more. They could equalize in points and there the goal difference, for now, also favors those of Ibagué. +5 against +2.

If Millonarios does not beat Alianza on date 5 of group B, they will be eliminated: if Tolima defeats América as a visitor, it becomes unattainable, if they tie it will be the same. If Tolima loses, Millos will no longer catch up with America. That is, it is forbidden to lose on Sunday.

If Millos draws, he will need America to win to fight for the position on the last date, of course, without depending on himself, because Tolima will play the classification against Alianza. The picture was complicated.

The Tolima thing is simpler. If he wins on Sunday he is almost a finalist. He would eliminate America and only Millos could reach him if he wins. You have the best options and it is up to you. He has to visit America and close at home against Alianza.

On the side of America, all for the whole will be played on Sunday against Tolima. If he wins, he will move to first place and be up to himself on the finish date. The panorama became clearer to him.

Positions

B Group

Points and diff.

1. Tolima 8 (+5)

2. America 6 (-1)

3. Millionaires 5 (+2)

4. Alliance 3 (-6)

Next date

Sunday

Alliance vs. Millionaires 5 pm

America vs. Tolima 7:30 pm

