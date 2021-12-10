LeBron James’ reaction to a delicate NBA star injury

The Los Angeles Lakers jersey 6 showed its solidarity with one of the best young players in the NBA after a delicate injury suffered recently.

The greatness of Lebron James has been proven on and off the court in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Regardless of the shirt he wears, the player of Los angeles lakers He has been involved in great actions that go beyond the game.

Either in fighting for the rights of others or be aware of your colleagues By profession, the shirt 6 of the Los Angeles quintet at least leaves a warm message in difficult times of other players of the best basketball in the world.

That happened recently with the young Portland Trail Blazers star, CJ McCollum, who had to abandon his commitment to the Boston Celtics after a Strong impact which resulted in a delicate injury.

LeBron James’ message to CJ McCollum

Last Tuesday, the Oregon organization confirmed that CJ McCollum suffered a pneumothorax (collapsed right lung). The team’s exams yielded this diagnosis that will keep him away from the court for several commitments.

Of course, the news reached the ears of Lebron James, who decided to send a show of warm affection towards CJ, using his official Twitter account: ‘Get well as soon as possible, brother.’

This loss will be important in the offensive scheme of the Blazers, an organization that it also does not have Damian Lillard for the moments. Now, they must fight for keep playing competitively until both of your figures can return while trying reach the NBA Playoffs.