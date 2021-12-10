Lenglet reveals why he laughed with Lewandowski after Barcelona’s elimination from the Champions League

“I want to send a message to the fans culé. The first my sadness for the result of yesterday”, committed the defender in his social networks.

The French defender, Clement Lenglet, used his social networks to explain the controversial photograph in which he appears laughing with Robert Lewandowski after Barcelona fell to him Bayern Munich 3-0, a result that eliminated the Catalans from the Champions League.

According Lenglet, the laughter with the rival attacker was part of a punctual reaction during the match. Barcelona finished third in the group, seeing Benfica finish second and take last place for the round of 16.

Robert Lewandowski, Clement Lenglet talk after the win Getty Images

Here we share the message that the French sent to the fans culé:

“I want to send a message to the culé fans. The first is my sadness for yesterday’s result, this club only deserves the greatest and we have not been able to comply with it. The second is to explain an image of me in which I smile with Lewandowski about something that it had just happened at that moment, it’s a one-off reaction that doesn’t reflect my feeling for the result at all.

“My values ​​are unquestionable and anyone who knows me knows my commitment and my love for my profession, for Barça and especially for their fans. I would never have a reaction like this for something that since yesterday hurts us so much. Today we are very sad but now we have a mission: to give Barça back where it deserves “, wrote Lenglet.

The squad of the Barcelona will return to the courts next Sunday when he faces Osasuna in a corresponding match for The league.