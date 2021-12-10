León vs Atlas (3-2): Controversial penalty gives victory to La Fiera | VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

/ 09.12.2021 23:05:52





Ángel Mena did it one more time. Despite the fact that Atlas had the advantage for much of the game, the Ecuadorian striker once again dressed as a hero, as he has done throughout the Liguilla, because with his third double of the Final phase this thursday the León got a difficult 3-2 victory against Atlas in the Ida game of the 2021 Apertura Final, which will be defined on next Sunday, December 12 on the court of Jalisco Stadium.

The Fierce achievement react in the Two occasions which was seen down on the scoreboard. The red and black surprised and they took the advantage twice, however, they could not maintain it and succumbed both times to the pressure exerted by the emerald team at key moments of the game.

Luis Reyes opened the score at minute 12 with a shot inside the area in a play that was born from a throw-in. The Foxes they had the party in excellent position. And although the response took time, the Green Belly they managed to equal the minute 32 with a goal from Víctor Dávila in a powerful shot from outside the area that embedded in the upper right corner of Camilo Vargas’ goal.

Atlas never raised a duel to take the tie. So, in the complementary part, and despite the fact that he did not have the domain, he took the advantage once again at minute 65 with a goal from Julio Furch who silenced for a few moments the stands of the Nou Camp That tonight was packed to see the first chapter of the Final.

But the lion found the equalizer to the minute 72 thanks to an error of Camilo Vargas, who could not save in a good way a strong shot from Jean Meneses. The ball was spit out and the appointment came Ángel Mena to put the 2-2.

Ten minutes later a controversial lack of Aldo Rocha about Victor Davila Inside the area, he opened the doors for the locals to go to the front. Ore, the official collector, took the ball and without problems placed it away from Vargas, to make the final 3-2 with which the Fierto will try to close the series on Sunday at the Jalisco Stadium.

Thus, despite the fact that the Atlas He had the advantage almost 10 minutes from the end to dream of the second star and the end of his 70-year drought, it is the Lion who is closest to his ninth star.