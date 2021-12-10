León vs Atlas: Ariel Holan highlights triumph and highlights Ángel Mena

Leon.- Ariel Holan, Club León’s technical director, said he was happy with the most recent result obtained by his team against the Atlas Guadalajara in the first leg for the Final of the Apertura 2021 tournament.

At a press conference after the match developed on the León stadium court, Holan highlighted the actions of one of his main goal men, in the case of the Ecuadorian Angel Mena:

I am happy with the way in which it is delivered, he is a player with a lot of quality who has helped the team in moments where it is required, I am very happy with his performance ”.

Under that logic, he added: “We have experienced footballers, we have footballers, the whole team had a lot of courage, a lot of team predisposition to reverse difficult moments.”

Holan highlights triumph over Atlas

Regarding the victory against Atlas, he highlighted: “He rescued many things from the team today, he played football very well, we were wearing down the rival and we deservedly won because we had enough character to turn around adversity ”.

I was expecting the Rojinegros very brave: “The truth is that we expected it, because against Monterrey, Atlas played in the same way, I always say that in a game there are two games, they pressured us high, they complicated the exit and then they used the resource of the infraction to cut us the circuits of the pass and with these strategies it was difficult for us to enter the game in the pass and reception ”.

The final key is open: “These are 180 minutes, there is nothing defined, we have 66% of the result in favor but this is not closed, the rival team is very brave and they will play at home, strategically we have to see with what resources we can fight to lift the title “.

