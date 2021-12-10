Leon vs. Atlas Live Fox Sports 2 and Claro Sports; TV broadcast and how to watch the Final | Liga MX Opening | Where to see it, León vs. Atlas | SPORT-TOTAL

The end of the MX League For the 2021 Apertura Tournament they will play it Lion and Atlas , two teams that did not lead the regular stage of the championship but that knew how to become strong in these league. Anderson Santamaría, captain of the rojinegros, will collide with Santiago Ormeño in a vibrant definition where the players of the Peruvian team will be the protagonists. Check here the schedules and transmission channels of the Liga MX final.

When is the final León vs. Atlas by Liga MX?

The final between León and Atlas for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League will take place this Thursday, December 9. Let’s remember that this will be the first leg match where León’s team will try to leave with an advantage for the return against the Tapatíos. This match will be played at the León Stadium.

Leon vs. Atlas: match times

The match between León and Atlas will be held from 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico. In addition, here we leave you all the schedules so you can live this great final of the Liga MX.

Peru: 10:00 p.m.

Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

Argentina: 00:00 hours (from December 10)

Chile: 00:00 hours (from December 10)

United States (East): 10:00 p.m.

United States (Pacific): 7:00 p.m.

Transmission channels of León vs. Atlas

The official channel in charge of transmitting the final León vs. Atlas is Fox Sports. This TV channel that still operates in Mexico will broadcast the game via Fox Sports 2, as we must remember that it is the only channel that broadcasts León’s games when playing at home.

The Fox Sports App is available for Apple and Android and you can download it the device you want: computer, Smart TV, phone or tablet.

Download here FOX Sports from the App Store

Download here FOX Sports from Google Play

Where to watch Leon vs. Atlas for the Liga MX final?

To see the final León vs. Atlas you can enter the Official page of Fox Sports México and view online all the content of national and international sports. What can you find here? Sports news, videos, results of all competitions, leaderboards, complete FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2 and FOX Sports 3 programming, latest news and notifications of interest.

León – Atlas: possible alignments

Leon: Cota; Mosquera, Barreiro, Tesillo, Ambriz; Ramírez, Colombatto, Rodríguez, Meneses; Mena and Dávila.

Atlas: Vargas; Santamaría, Nervo, Angulo; Barbosa, Torres, Rocha, Márquez, Reyes; Quinones and Furch.

Last matches of León

Leon 2-1 Tigers | Liga MX semi-final return

Tigres 2-1 León | Liga MX semifinal first leg

Leon 2-0 Puebla | Quarterfinals Liga MX second leg

Puebla 2-1 Leon | Quarterfinals Liga MX first leg

Leon 3-0 Necaxa | Matchday 17 Liga MX Apertura

Atlas last matches

Atlas 0-1 Cougars | Liga MX semi-final return

Pumas 0-1 Atlas | Liga MX semifinal first leg

Atlas 1-1 Monterrey | Quarterfinals Liga MX second leg

Monterrey 0-0 Atlas | Quarterfinals Liga MX first leg

Atlas 2-0 Querétaro | Matchday 17 Liga MX Apertura

