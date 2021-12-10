Lewis Hamilton sold his New York penthouse that has three floors, an internal elevator and a glass terrace

Lewis Hamilton sold his pent-house (refer to caption)

In addition to fighting head-to-head with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen for the title that Formula 1 will deliver on December 12, Lewis hamilton You also have time to take care of your personal affairs. One of them was the sale of one of its most incredible penthouses, located in one of the most exclusive area of ​​Manhattan, New York.

The seven-time world champion finally completed the sale of the property for 48.9 million dollars, which makes it one of the most expensive transactions of the year in terms of real estate.

One of the most unusual details of this case was that the brit never lived in this spectacular residence despite having acquired it in 2019 in exchange for 40 million dollars.

In the images you could see the exclusivity of this penthouse, which has three huge floors linked via internal stairs and elevators. The property, located in the upscale Vestry Street condominium area, also features a glass-walled terrace, five bedrooms, six common baths, and two powder rooms.

In the 830 square meters in which it is built, they include a private plunge pool open air, another internal, a library and a kitchen with all the comforts, as well as a gym with changing rooms for men and women and a luxurious Turkish bath (hammam).

Previously, this building was inhabited by renowned personalities such as the Canadian singer The Weeknd, Justin Timberlake, Harry Styles and Rebel Wilson, among others.

It is worth mentioning that the price of this penthouse was lowered from $ 56.8 million, so the buyer paid eight million less than its market value.

Regarding the new owner, the New York newspaper reported that the identity of the same was kept hidden in a shell company in Seattle during the negotiation and that investigators assume could be billionaire personalities like Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates.

In turn, they also highlighted that common monthly expenses that are paid for residing in this incredible property reach the 18.3 thousand dollars. In addition to the penthouse, two private parking spaces also entered the offer.

With this sale, Lewis Hamilton still He has another penthouse in New York which is in the same building where the American NFL star Tom Brady lives.

