LIVE: The preliminary competition for Miss Universe 2021 begins

After months of waiting, the Puerto Rican Michelle Marie Colon Ramirez finally have the opportunity to shine on the stage of the contest Miss Universe 2021 during the preliminary competition of the event, which is held today from the Universe Arena in the city of Eilat, in Israel.
The transmission of said competition began at the 1:00 pm, through the Miss Universe YouTube channel. The current queen, the Mexican Andrea Meza, is the animator of the event where a panel of judges will evaluate the candidates in swimsuits and gala night. Previously, the 80 candidates for this 70th edition were interviews by a jury in private.
The preliminary selection committee It will be made up of the Puerto Rican Adamari López, the actress and presenter of American origin Lori harvey, the presenter and Miss America 2019, Cheslie kryst; brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima, the model, presenter and Miss Universe 2016, Iris Mittenaere; the Israeli-born lawyer and Miss Universe 1976, Rina Mor; actress and model of Indian origin Urvashi rautela, as well as the actress of Spanish origin, nationalized as Filipino, Marian rivera.
Within the framework of the event, the parade of typical costumes will also be held, where our representative will wear the design called “Protectora de Our Coasts”, a fantasy tribute to the Puerto Rican bomb that carries a message of awareness for the conservation of the environment. The dress was made by the Dominican designer Leonel Lirio and the plastic artist Luis Rivas.
The preliminary competition is vital for the candidates, since it is where the 15 semifinalists of Miss Universe 2021 are chosen, which will be announced on Sunday, December 12, when the final night will be held.. Those young women will be joined by an additional candidate who will be selected by the audience through a virtual vote.
The final gala will be broadcast live to more than 190 countries. In Puerto Rico it can be seen at 8:00 pm through Telemundo. The animator will be comedian Steve Harvey.
Elena Danova, Miss Universe Bulgaria 2021 (Supplied)
Tamara Jemuovic, Miss Universe Canada 2021 (Supplied)
Chelsi Shikongo, Miss Universe Namibia 2021 (Supplied)
Roshanara Ebrahim, Miss Universe Kenya 2021 (Supplied)
Kim Duyen Nguyen Huynh, Miss Universe Vietnam 2021 (Supplied)
Dania Guevara Morfin, Miss Universe Guatemala 2021 (Supplied)
Elle Smith, Miss Universe United States 2021 (Supplied)
Sarah Loinaz, Miss Universe Spain 2021 (Supplied)
Valeria Rees, Miss Universe Costa Rica 2021 (Supplied)
Julia Sinning, Miss Universe Netherlands 2021 (Supplied)
Juri Watanabe, Miss Universe Japan 2021 (Supplied)
Agata Wdowiak, Miss Universe Poland 2021 (Supplied)
Thessaly Zimmerman, Miss Universe Aruba 2021 (Supplied)
Michelle Marie Colon, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2021 (Supplied)
Allison Wassmer, Miss Universe Nicaragua 2021 (Supplied)
Georgina Kerford, Miss Universe Cayman Islands 2021 (Supplied)
Silvia Naa Morkor Commodore, Miss Universe Ghana 2021 (Supplied)
Elísa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir, Miss Universe Iceland 2021 (Supplied)
Susy Sacoto Mendoza, Miss Universe Ecuador 2021 (Supplied)
Jade Cini, Miss Universe Malta 2021 (Supplied)
Moa Sandberg, Miss Universe Sweden 2021 (Supplied)
Karolina Kokesova, Miss Universe Czech Republic 2021 (Supplied)
Nora Emilie Nakken, Miss Universe Norway 2021 (Supplied)
Clémence Botino, Miss Universe France 2021 (Supplied)
Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe India 2021 (Supplied)
Luiseth Materan, Miss Universe Venezuela 2021 (Supplied)
Ina Dajci, Miss Universe Albania 2021 (Supplied)
Xaria Penn, Miss Universe British Virgin Islands 2021 (Supplied)
Essi Unkuri, Miss Universe Finland 2021 (Supplied)
Nane Avetisyan, Miss Universe Armenia 2021 (Supplied)
Yely Rivera, Miss Universe Peru 2021 (Supplied)
Valeria Ayos, Miss Universe Colombia 2021 (Supplied)
Nandita Banna, Miss Universe Singapore 2021 (Supplied)
Jisu Kim, Miss Universe South Korea 2021 (Supplied)
Lalela Mswane, Miss Universe South Africa 2021 (Supplied)
Caterina Di Fuccia, Miss Universe Italy 2021 (Supplied)
Rose Meléndez, Miss Universe Honduras 2021 (Supplied)
Noa Cochva, Miss Universe Israel 2021 (Supplied)
Kedist Deltour, Miss Universe Belgium 2021 (Supplied)
Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 (Supplied)
Debora Hallal, Miss Universe Mexico 2021 (Supplied)
Alejandra Gavidia, Miss Universe El Salvador 2021 (Supplied)
Ora Ivanišević, Miss Universe Croatia 2021 (Supplied)
Antonia Figueroa, Miss Universe Chile 2021 (Supplied)
Eloisa Jo-Hannah Seifer, Miss Universe Germany 2021 (Supplied)
Chantel O’Brian, Miss Universe Bahamas 2021 (Supplied)
Oricia Dos Santos, Miss Universe Portugal 2021 (Supplied)
Nahemi Uequin Antelo, Miss Universe Bolivia 2021 (Supplied)
Shariengela Cijntje, Miss Universe Curaçao 2021 (Supplied)
Nadia Ferreira, Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 (Supplied)
Michèle-Ange Minkata, Miss Universe Cameroon 2021 (Supplied)
Shkurtesa Sejdiu, Miss Universe Kosovo 2021 (Supplied)
Olimpia Elena Carmina Cotfas, Miss Universe Romania 2021 (Supplied)
Daria Varlamoval, Miss Universe Australia 2021 (Supplied)
Sujita Basnet, Miss Universe Nepal 2021 (Supplied)
Hanna Nepliakh, Miss Universe Ukraine 2021 (Supplied)
Emma Collingridge, Miss Universe Great Britain 2021 (Supplied)
Daena Soares, Miss Universe Jamaica 2021 (Supplied)
Marady Ngin, Miss Universe Cambodia 2021 (Supplied)
Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, Miss Universe Thailand 2021 (Supplied)
Debbie Aflalo, Miss Universe Dominican Republic 2021 (Supplied)
Martina Mituy Avomo, Miss Universe Equatorial Guinea 2021 (Supplied)
Shiyin Yang, Miss Universe China 2021 (Supplied)
Maristella Okpala, Miss Universe Nigeria 2021 (Supplied)
Julieta Garcia, Miss Universe Argentina 2021 (Supplied)
Aziza Tokashova, Miss Universe Kazakhstan 2021 (Supplied)
Katharine Walker, Miss Universe Ireland 2021 (Supplied)
Pascale Belony, Miss Universe Haiti 2021 (Supplied)
Veronika Scepánková, Miss Universe Slovak Republic 2021 (Supplied)
Tonkham Phonchanheuang, Miss Universe Laos 2021 (Supplied)
Manar Nadeem Deyani, Miss Universe Bahrain 2021 (Supplied)
Anne Murielle Ravina, Miss Universe Mauricio 2021 (Supplied)
Teresa Santos, Miss Universe Brazil 2021 (Supplied)
Sofia Arapogianni, Miss Universe Greece 2021 (Supplied)
Sara Langtved, Miss Universe Denmark 2021 (Supplied)
Kawtar Benhalima, Miss Universe Morocco 2021 (Supplied)
Ralina Arabova, Miss Universe Russia 2021 (Supplied)
Cemrenaz Turhan, Miss Universe Turkey 2021 (Supplied)
Brenda Smith, Miss Universe Panama 2021 (Supplied)