LIVE: The preliminary competition for Miss Universe 2021 begins

After months of waiting, the Puerto Rican Michelle Marie Colon Ramirez finally have the opportunity to shine on the stage of the contest Miss Universe 2021 during the preliminary competition of the event, which is held today from the Universe Arena in the city of Eilat, in Israel.

The transmission of said competition began at the 1:00 pm, through the Miss Universe YouTube channel. The current queen, the Mexican Andrea Meza, is the animator of the event where a panel of judges will evaluate the candidates in swimsuits and gala night. Previously, the 80 candidates for this 70th edition were interviews by a jury in private.

The preliminary selection committee It will be made up of the Puerto Rican Adamari López, the actress and presenter of American origin Lori harvey, the presenter and Miss America 2019, Cheslie kryst; brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima, the model, presenter and Miss Universe 2016, Iris Mittenaere; the Israeli-born lawyer and Miss Universe 1976, Rina Mor; actress and model of Indian origin Urvashi rautela, as well as the actress of Spanish origin, nationalized as Filipino, Marian rivera.

Within the framework of the event, the parade of typical costumes will also be held, where our representative will wear the design called “Protectora de Our Coasts”, a fantasy tribute to the Puerto Rican bomb that carries a message of awareness for the conservation of the environment. The dress was made by the Dominican designer Leonel Lirio and the plastic artist Luis Rivas.

Michelle Marie Colón’s dress, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2021 is in honor of the Puerto Rican bombshell. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

The preliminary competition is vital for the candidates, since it is where the 15 semifinalists of Miss Universe 2021 are chosen, which will be announced on Sunday, December 12, when the final night will be held.. Those young women will be joined by an additional candidate who will be selected by the audience through a virtual vote.

The final gala will be broadcast live to more than 190 countries. In Puerto Rico it can be seen at 8:00 pm through Telemundo. The animator will be comedian Steve Harvey.