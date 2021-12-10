looks classic ‘Bull Flag’ setup of $ 100 price target per LUNA

Terra (LUNA) faces the prospect of reaching $ 100 in the coming weeks as it paints a classic Bullish Flag structure.

Specifically, Bullish Flags appear as price trends within a triangle pattern after a strong bullish move. Many analysts see it as a bullish continuation signalThat is, they believe that the instrument would eventually break above the upper trend line of the Triangle to resume its higher price rally.

What’s more, the profit target of a Bullish Flag structure generally becomes equal to the length equal to the size of the previous price rally, called Flagpole, when measured from the breakout point. As it appears, LUNA has been forming a similar pattern on its lower time frame chart.

Four-hour chart of the LUNA / USDT pair with the Bullish Flag setup. Source: TradingView

Considering that the breakout occurs at the point where the Bullish Flag trend lines converge, the apex, the ideal profit target turns out to be more than $ 22, the height of the flagpole. That puts LUNA on its way to almost $ 100.

Supporting Bullish Catalysts

The bullish technical setup in the Terra market appeared as LUNA rallied nearly 65% ​​in less than three weeks to become the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The digital asset outperformed Dogecoin (DOGE) and Avalanche (AVAX) to value more than $ 28.60 billion, nearly 1.18% of the current total cryptocurrency market valuation of $ 2.30 trillion.. Meanwhile, the LUNA token price rose from $ 43.50 to over $ 77 on December 5, a new all-time high.

LUNA’s circulating market capitalization. Source: Messari

Traders followed cues from Chiron Partners, a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm, which announced Wednesday that it had raised $ 50 million for a dedicated fund, dubbed Chiron Terra Fund I, to build decentralized finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) linked to metaverses on the Terra blockchain.

Jake Cormack, COO of Chiron Partners, attributed Terra’s growth potential to his decision to choose them as its official public ledger, particularly after the recent Columbus-5 blockchain update, which promises to enable greater scalability and greater interoperability. between strings.

FOMO deflation

Specifically, The Terra ecosystem consists of a family of stablecoins linked to a growing list of fiat currencies and a mining token, LUNA. LUNA serves as a governance token, volatility absorbing tool, and rewards the recipient through “seigniorage” and transaction volumes.

The volatility absorbing characteristic, in particular, proves to be the most optimistic case for LUNA. In particular, the Terra ecosystem maintains its fiat-pegged stablecoins by burning LUNA tokens. In other words, if the price of Terra’s native stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) exceeds $ 1, the protocol burns LUNA to generate more UST, causing its value to return to $ 1.

Conversely, If the value of UST falls below USD 1, the protocol exchanges the stablecoin for LUNA to prop up its prices. With the Columbus-5 upgrade and Chiron’s $ 50 million fund promising to bring more projects to the Terra ecosystem, anticipations of increased deflationary pressure on LUNA have increased.

$ MOON price hit a new high shortly after Terra’s Columbus-5 upgrade increased deflationary pressure on the token and integrated Terra with the Cosmos $ ATOM ecosystem. https://t.co/vYimuTqo5r pic.twitter.com/59xJdZ2FiB – Cointelegraph Markets (@CointelegraphMT) October 6, 2021

As Cointelegraph reported, adoption of the UST stablecoin is growing and its net supply hit a new record of $ 8.221 billion on Wednesday. On the other hand, according to TerraAnalytics, the Terra protocol has burned more than 104 million LUNA tokens since the Columbus-5 update went live in late September.

Talis NFT Market of USD 2.3 million

Bullish signals for LUNA ahead of Chiron’s announcement came in the form of Talis. The startup raised $ 2.3 million in funding led by ParaFi Capital and Arrington Capital to build an NFT market on the Terra blockchain.

Daily price chart of the LUNA / USDT versus BTC / USD pair. Source: TradingView

Two days after the announcement, LUNA surged nearly 13% to hit its new all-time high despite a major correction in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and most other cryptocurrencies.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

