Los Angeles Dodgers treat TikTok dog Toby to ‘VIP’ treatment at Dodger Stadium

You always have to be attentive to the people (and the canines) that follow you. This is a rule of life that the Los Angeles Dodgers organization has followed to the letter, as evidenced by a recent surprise they gave their faithful four-legged friend, Toby.

During the pandemic, Toby, a beagle dog with an affinity for watching Dodgers games, gained popularity when his owners shared a video of him supporting Mookie Betts & Co. alongside his father.

The Dodgers were touched by the dog’s dedication and reached out to Toby’s owners to send him a gift as a token of appreciation for his fanaticism.

But the gift never came.

So the Dodgers did everything they could to rectify the situation – they brought Toby to Dodger Stadium for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that would make most fans envious.

Our package never made it to Toby, so we wanted to make it up to him with a VIP (Very Important Pup) experience at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/3jjsHFhoh8 – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 8, 2021

Will you be able to run on the grass? He was able to run on the grass!

If being chased around the baseball field while his name was popping up on the DodgerVision boards wasn’t exciting enough, Toby also got to visit the press box, interview room, clubhouse, weight room, and bench. .

The photo of Toby looking stoic in front of a portrait of Vin Scully? Particularly charming.

The Dodgers also made sure Toby received his long-awaited gift basket. It included an annual supply of Lucy Pet Foods dog food and treats, an autographed Orel Hershiser baseball, dog toys, baseballs, a custom Toby t-shirt, a Dodgers cap, t-shirt and hoodie, a replica of a World Series ring with a mini trophy. and baseballs.

It’s not bad at all.

Welcome to Dodger Stadium, Toby! pic.twitter.com/Y16lz1sHQw – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 7, 2021

Toby will return to Dodger Stadium next season as a distinguished guest at the annual “Pups at the Park” event. Until then, the beagle and his companions will undoubtedly be enjoying the aftermath of their big day.