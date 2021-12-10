Luis Advíncula and his emotional celebration after becoming champion with Boca Juniors | VIDEO | NCZD | SPORTS

Eduardo Salvio scored the goal that defined the final of the Argentine Cup in favor of Boca Juniors. The ‘Toto’ did not forgive in the last penalty of the ‘Xeneize’ in the shootout and gave a joy to the millions of fans of the blue and gold team. Who was also moved, even to tears, was Luis Advíncula.

The cameras of TyC Sports, the channel that broadcast the match, captured the Peruvian defender breaking into tears after the consecration of Boca at the Sole Mother of Cities Stadium in Santiago del Estero. In this way, Advíncula starred in one of the most emotional images of the night.

Carlos Zambrano, the other Peruvian in Boca, did not appear on the summoned list. However, the ‘León’ accompanied his team and also celebrated on the court when the vibrant final ended.

Another glass for the showcase

Boca Juniors became champion of the Argentine Cup by beating Talleres 5-4 in the penalty shootout, after equaling 0-0 in the 90 minutes of the final played this Wednesday.

For Boca, it was his fourth crowning in the Argentine Cup, after the titles won in 1969, 2012 and 2015, and at the same time, the fifteenth national cup of his rich record, and it is also the first title for the new coach Sebastián Battaglia.

Salvio scored the last penalty for the victory of ‘Xeneize’, while goalkeeper Agustín Rossi saved the decisive penalty from Héctor Fértoli.

Before some 30,000 spectators who attended the very final in Santiago del Estero, Talleres and Boca staged a meeting of less than discreet level, with very few arrivals to the areas, and a more consistent performance by the Cordoba team, while the ‘Xeneize’ it depended almost exclusively on sporadic societies.

With information from AFP.