Luis Ángel “El Flaco” sends a message to Grupo Firme for his collaboration with Maluma

Luis Ángel “El Flaco” It has always been characterized by its charisma and simplicity. On this occasion, he expressed the pleasure that he learned about Grupo Firme’s collaboration with the famous Colombian Maluma.

On December 7, the single was released on digital platforms “Each one” which is an expected collaboration between the Tijuana band Grupo Firme and the reggaeton player Maluma.

The song caused a sensation in the networks and was very well received by the fans of both celebrities; however, among all the congratulations, one that drew attention. It turns out that Luis Ángel better known as “The skinny” congratulated his friends from Firm Group for the great success they have had in recent months and especially for the collaboration. The singer commented on the official video of Youtube, a touching congratulation.

“What the hell and what a pleasure it gives me to see what they are achieving and to know that there is still much more to achieve, thank you for giving the regional that place that we have long been waiting for, congratulations and pure group firmaeeeeee Colombia 🇨🇴 and Mexico 🇲🇽” he commented. Skinny ”from his official YouTube account.

As it was expected, Firm Group thanked very moved by the congratulations, remembering the support he had from Luis Angel, since the Ex Recodito He was one of the few people who shared the videos of the Tijuana group when they were not yet so well known.

The official video of “Each one” It already has 3,459,896 views within hours of its premiere, so it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest hits this year.



