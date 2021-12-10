Luis Fernando Tena will direct Guatemala: Salary, contract conditions, etc.

It’s official this Thursday, December 9, Luis Fernando Tena was presented as the new coach of Guatemala, thinking about the World Cup process towards 2026, where the chapines hope to qualify from the hand of the experienced Mexican strategist.

The work that the Aztec coach has had with young people, being the gold medal of the London 2012 Olympic Games with the Tri Sub 23 his most important achievement, was the factor that caused the president of the Federation of Guatemala, Gerardo Paiz, to decide for him.

Salary and contract conditions

Luis Fernando Tena will earn with the Central American team a monthly salary of $ 35 thousand dollars. The amount will come from the contribution that the International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA) makes to its members, through the FIFA Forward Program.

“That salary is going to come from FIFA. Of the money that FIFA gives us, there is an item for technicians and development and that item that must be invested directly“Luis Fernando Tena, his assistant and all the development technicians will get the soil from this item,” Paiz told a Mexican chain a few days ago.

Tena arrives on a four-year contract to the Chapin team with the aim of being able to qualify mainly for the final phase of the Concacaf World Cup qualifying rounds. Heading to the 2026 World Cup, where Mexico, Canada and the United States have their direct ticket as organizers.