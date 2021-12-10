Luis Miguel’s father died of a beating | Farandula 123

By William Guzmán P

Although the series on Luis Miguel came to an end, the controversy surrounding his private life seems like “the endless story”, given that every time details and dark passages from the family environment of “El sol de México” come to light.

On this occasion, the Mexican writer Luisa Ocegeuera assures in his book “The story behind Luis Rey” that the father of Luis Miguel He did not die of natural causes, as has always been believed. “According to what we investigated, he died as a result of a beating sent to him by the people involved in his trace … we have the medical report that supports it because he was severely beaten,” explained the pop culture chronicler.

During an interview with the radio program All for women, Oceguera stated: “It caught my attention, according to what I investigated, that the death of King Luisito It was not natural and everything he did in the relationship with his wife Marcela. I was surprised to see how she endured tremendously, she had a Stockholm Syndrome … she fell in love with her abductor and her low self-esteem made her accept horrible conditions, until she left her life right there. “

The author highlighted that she has conclusive evidence of the version about the death of “Luismi’s” father and also said that King a “lot of information” was taken to the grave. “A lot of secrets, places where he had money hidden, he took by hand all the secrets of a life full of many lies and, for example, in the case of Marcela, I think he took the secret of what he did to her himself. “

In this sense, he stressed that until now the whereabouts of the singer’s mother’s remains are unknown and emphasized the theory that King Luisito took his life. “Yes, after everything I investigated and everything I could see, I do believe that he was Marcela’s murderer,” he said.

Luis Gallego Sánchez, was artistically known as Luis Rey. He was born in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on June 28, 1945. In 1970 his career as a singer achieved some notoriety, when he hit the songs “El loco”, “El circo” and “In front of a glass of wine”, which made him tour the whole continent.

He died on December 9, 1992 at the age of 47, as a result of a fulminant pneumonia that occurred in his native land. The official version of his death is now in question, as published in “The story of Luisito Rey.”