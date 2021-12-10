Lupillo Rivera relives war with Christian Nodal; sends you controversial message

Once again, the famous singer, Lupillo rivera He became a topic of conversation after sharing a message on social networks that stole glances from his thousands of followers as he sent a strong hint that caused endless speculation.

As you know, the interpreter of songs like “Grandes leagues”, “El pelotero” and “El moreño” has managed to consolidate himself as one of the great exponents of the Mexican regional genre in Mexico and other parts of the world, so practically everything that He steals reflectors.

Now, in front of his more than a million followers, the singer uploaded a recording That caused Internet users to speculate on who it was addressed to, since it is known that he does not have a good relationship with other figures of music and his own family.

The singer sent a message on social networks. Photo: Instagram

Lupillo Rivera sends powerful indirect

Through your account on Instagram, Lupillo rivera He shared a video in which he demonstrated his peculiar sense of humor to make fun of someone or something; However, Internet users were in charge of uncovering different theories about who the forceful message was addressed to.

In the recording we hear the “Toro del corrido” assuring that there are many people who feel in the “clouds” which causes him some fear that it will start to rain “pend% & $!”.

After observing the recording, the singer’s fans assured that the message was directed towards his relatives, who continue to be in full dispute on issues related to Jenni Rivera, renowned singer who lost her life 9 years ago.

Another of the theories that emerged in social networks was that the message was directed towards Christian nodal, who a few days ago had a controversy after having a controversial gesture with his fiancee, Belinda, which went viral.

Lupillo Rivera and his lawsuit with Nodal

Some days ago, Lupillo Rivera and Christian Nodal They engaged in a strong exchange of messages after the first of them spoke about his relationship with Belinda, current fiancee of the interpreter of “Bottle after bottle”.

To end the controversy, the new idol of the Mexican regional asked not to be questioned on the subject since he currently enjoys his relationship with Belinda, with whom he would presumably marry the following year.

