Mandate to use masks indoors goes into effect Monday

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the use of masks will be required indoors in all public places, unless businesses or venues enforce a vaccination requirement.

The measure comes at a time when cases of infections and hospitalizations for Covid-19 continue to rise in the state.

“As Governor, my top two priorities are protecting the health of New Yorkers and protecting the health of our economy. The temporary steps I’m taking today will help accomplish this during the holiday season,” said Hochul.

“We should not have gotten to the point where we are facing a winter surge, especially with the vaccine we have at our disposal, and I share the frustration of many New Yorkers that we have not yet overcome this pandemic,” the governor added.

“I want to thank more than 80% of New Yorkers who have done the right thing by getting fully vaccinated. If others follow their example, these measures will no longer be necessary,” continued the governor.

Hochul recalled that he had warned “for weeks that additional measures might be necessary, and now we are at that point based on three metrics: The increase in cases, the reduction in the capacity of hospitals and the insufficient vaccination rates in certain zones “.

Covid-19 cases have increased by 43% and hospitalizations by 29%. And even when there has been an increase in the public that has been vaccinated, there are still population groups or communities with low vaccination rates.

The new requirements for businesses and premises extend to both customers and staff.

The measure will take effect from December 13 to January 15, after which the State will reevaluate the requirement based on current conditions.

Failure to comply with the measure is subject to all civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $ 1,000 for each violation. Local health departments are asked to enforce these requirements.

