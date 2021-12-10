Marco Antonio Regil talks about his past romance with Adamari López

The sentimental life of Marco Antonio Regil is marked by decisive episodes, such as the cancellation of a wedding years ago with a former beauty pageant contestant, or that three-month courtship that he had in the past with Adamari Lopez. As sincere as he usually is, the television host spoke more rarely about this aspect of his personal life, revealing the reasons behind his break with the Puerto Rican presenter and actress, with whom for some time later he met again in the morning broadcasts. A new day. Let’s remember that even in 2018, they were questioned about it, although without delving into details and taking everything with a sense of humor.

Asked why his courtship with Adamari did not last, Marco Antonio was direct in answering, taking up an anecdote from the days when he used to enjoy the company of the beautiful interpreter at home. “I couldn’t (hang out with an actress) because I remember that one day we were on the sofa at his house, hugging. Camila was called the novel he made with Eduardo Capetillo, they said (on television): ‘Today in Camila! ‘, and there were Adamari and Capetillo kissing, I couldn’t …”, The also lecturer commented without any filter, in a talk given to Yordi Pink for your channel on Youtube. In this way, he cleared up one of the great doubts that exists among his followers, who do not forget this moment that captured the media attention in those years.

When delving into the reasons that in a certain way gave rise to that rupture, Regil answered if it was a matter of jealousy, so he was clear when addressing this situation, always respectful of the work of the Puerto Rican. “Not jealous, because I knew that Adamari was a super professional actress and it was not jealousy that: ‘Ah, you like Capetillo’. Capetillo is married and I really liked Capetillo, I knew him so well and everything. Not jealous that: ‘Ah, there is something’. But i didn’t like it (See Adamari scenes)… ”, he confessed in another moment of the talk, in which he was transparent when talking about these events that have generated great interest among his audience.

The truth is that, since then, Regil has been very clear about his position regarding the profession of his girlfriends, as he revealed it in his meeting with Yordi, to whom he explained in more detail the origin of this way of thinking. “I was very practical and I said: ‘If I were an actor and they had to put up with me … do love and bed scenes, if I had to ask them to put up with that, it would be fair for me to put up with it … Since then I learned my lesson and I never dated actresses …”, He said calmly and in a sympathetic tone, making it clear that today he has managed to overcome those circumstances.

What did Adamari say about his break with Regil?

Three years ago, the reunion of Regil and Adamari in A new day, gave rise to both were questioned in front of the cameras about their past courtship, taking as a pretext the celebration for the 4 decades of the actress’s work on the small screen. For this reason, the broadcast prepared some capsules with passages from the presenter’s life, including her romances, for which inevitably she was asked about her break with Marco Antonio. “You know, Kari, the boy was jealous and we had to leave things there …”, the interpreter commented in the kindest way and with a touch of humor.

