Máximo Banguera would play in Liga de Quito, a club where they have already offered their portfolio | National Championship | sports

The goalkeeper guarded the Barcelona SC goal for ten seasons; Between 2020 and 2021 he was in clubs such as El Nacional, Delfín and Guayaquil City.

He defended for ten seasons (between 2009 and 2019) the arc of Barcelona SC and won two national titles in that period, but would have no problem donning the jersey of League of Quito, cast with which a rivalry has been created in recent years. Maximum Banguera He hopes to define his football future in the coming days and recently stated that he would play in the white box despite his yellow past.

“There was an approach from a person who asked me if I would play in League (Q) and I answered yes. I am analyzing the proposals. The priority and my gratitude is to Guayaquil City “, said the goalkeeper in dialogue with Round Radio.

Although he clarified that Guayaquil City is the club that “has the priority to negotiate (its) future.”

“I have a good relationship with the coach (Pool Gavilánez), with the leadership. This year was very hard, very exhausting, and soon I will define my future ”, he added.

After his controversial departure from Barcelona at the end of the 2019 campaign, which occurred after having renewed with the outgoing board for two more seasons, Banguera went through El Nacional and Delfín in 2020, and then signed for Guayaquil City in 2021, table that saved the category on the last date beating Aucas by the minimum. (D)